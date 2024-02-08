BREAKING: Ukraine’s Zelensky Fires Top General Zaluzhny After Months of Infighting

The long and dramatic soap opera of the firing of Ukrainian Commander in Chief General Valery Zaluzhny has come to an end, as President Zelensky announced his firing today (8).

Telegraph reported:

“Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday announced the sacking of the commander-in-chief of the country’s armed forces. The dismissal comes after weeks of speculation over General Valery Zaluzhny’s future after the pair became embroiled in a spat over strategy. Announcing the move on Telegram, Mr. Zelensky wrote: ‘The time for such an update is now.’”

I met with General Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

I thanked him for the two years of defending Ukraine.

We discussed the renewal that the Armed Forces of Ukraine require.

We also discussed who could be part of the renewed leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The time for such a renewal… pic.twitter.com/tMnUEZ3BCX — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 8, 2024

Zelensky wrote about his meeting with Zaluzhny.

“I thanked him for the two years of defending Ukraine. We discussed the renewal that the Armed Forces of Ukraine require. We also discussed who could be part of the renewed leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The time for such a renewal is now. I proposed to General Zaluzhny to remain part of the team. We will definitely win! Glory to Ukraine!”

Washington Post reported:

“Ukraine’s top commander, Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, appeared to be officially removed Thursday night — the latest twist in a drawn-out saga between him and President Volodymyr Zelensky, who told the military chief 10 days ago that he was being dismissed. […] In posts on both Zelensky’s and Zaluzhny’s social media accounts, the two men posed shaking hands and smiling. ‘A decision was made about the need to change approaches and strategy’, Zaluzhny wrote. Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky will be Ukraine’s next military chief after President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Thursday night that he had replaced Gen. Valery Zaluzhny — the latest twist in a drawn-out saga between Zaluzhny and Zelensky, who told the military chief 10 days ago that he was being dismissed. The decision to name Syrsky as Zaluzhny’s replacement is expected to be an unpopular one among Ukraine’s troops. The 58–year-old commander of Ukraine’s ground forces was credited with leading the defense of Kyiv in the first month of the war and then orchestrating a successful counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region in fall 2022. But among rank-and-file soldiers, Syrsky is especially disliked, considered by many to be a Soviet-style commander who kept forces under fire too long in the eastern city of Bakhmut when Ukraine should have withdrawn.”

Read more: