BREAKING: Radical Illinois Judge Kicks President Trump Off the State’s Ballot

A corrupt Cook County judge has ordered the Illinois Board of Elections to remove Donald Trump from ballots statewide for the March 19 primary.

As ABC 7 News Chicago reports, Democrat Judge Tracie Porter stripped Trump from the Illinois ballot one month after the Illinois State Board of Elections dismissed the anti-Trump challenge in a unanimous and bipartisan vote.

Porter claimed Trump violated the 14th Amendment’s Insurrection Clause as her excuse for removing him from the ballot. We all know Trump did not commit insurrection or any other federal crime.

“The court also realizes the magnitude of this decision and its impact on the upcoming primary Illinois elections,” Porter wrote. “The Illinois State Board of Election shall remove Donald J. Trump from the ballot for the General Primary Election on March 19, 2024, or cause any votes cast for him to be suppressed.”

Porter previously rejected Trump’s request to stop the proceedings until the US Supreme Court rules on the similar Colorado-based case challenge that kept him off the ballot in that state.

As CNN notes, Illinois is now the third state where Trump was booted from the ballot, after Colorado and Maine. But those decisions were paused pending the appeal of the Colorado case to the US Supreme Court.

Porter relied on the prior ridiculous finding by the Colorado Supreme Court, calling Colorado’s rationale “compelling.”

CNN also notes this lawsuit was filed by a group of leftist voters in conjunction with the far-left legal advocacy group Free Speech For People.

The group had previously tried, but failed, to bar Trump from the ballot in Michigan, Minnesota, and Oregon.

Porter did issue a stay to Wednesday’s order to give time for Trump’s attorneys to appeal the decision.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.