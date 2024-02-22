BREAKING: Radical Anti-Trump Judge Engoron Denies Trump’s Request to Delay Enforcement of Penalties in NYC Fraud Case as Letitia James Threatens to Seize Trump’s Properties

They’re stealing Trump’s business and fortune.

Judge Engoron on Thursday denied Trump’s request to delay enforcement of the $355 million in penalties as New York Attorney General Letitia James threatens to seize Trump’s buildings.

Engoron last Friday ordered Trump to pay more than a $355 million fine and barred Trump “from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years.”

Engoron claimed Trump and each of the defendants “participated in aiding and abetting the conspiracy to commit insurance fraud by their individual acts in falsifying business records and valuations, causing materially fraudulent SFCs to be intentionally submitted to insurance companies.”

Trump’s real crime was doing business in New York City. Donald Trump took out loans, paid the loans back on time, paid interest on the loans, and the banks agreed to do business with him in the future. Everyone made a profit. This was once called capitalism. Engoron made it a crime in New York City with his outrageous penalties against President Trump to bankrupt him and his company.

Eric Trump and Don Jr. were ordered to pay $4,013,024 each.

Trump’s attorney Robert Clifford requested a 30-day delay to allow for an “orderly post-judgment process.”

“To deprive Defendants of the opportunity to submit a proposed counter-judgment would be contrary to fundamental fairness and due process,” Robert Clifford argued to the Court on Wednesday.

Clifford argued that Letitia James denied Trump due process.

“The Attorney General has not filed any motion on notice, nor moved to settle the proposed Judgment,” Clifford Robert said Wednesday’s filing. “Her unseemly rush to memorialize a ‘judgment’ violates all accepted practice in New York state court.”

After ruling against Trump every step of the way, Engoron denied the request. Of course he did.

“You have failed to explain, much less justify, any basis for a stay,” Engoron wrote in an email on Thursday, according to ABC News. “I am confident that the Appellate Division will protect your appellate rights.

Excerpt from ABC News: