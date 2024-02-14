House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner Sounds Alarm: We Have Access to Information on a “Serious National Security Threat”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) just sent a chilling and vague message minutes ago, causing alarm bells to go off on Capitol Hill.

On X, Rep. Turner revealed that the Committee had discovered information related to “a serious national security threat” and has made the information available to all members.

He did not specify in his message what this threat entailed. He did urge Joe Biden to declassify all information related to this threat so that America and its allies could formulate a response to it.

Today, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has made available to all members of Congress information concerning a serious national security threat. I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information related to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat.

Jake Sherman from PunchBowl News reports that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will brief House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Congressman Jim Himes (D-CT) and Turner tomorrow on the intelligence threat that Turner is referring to.

JAKE SULLIVAN will brief @SpeakerJohnson, @RepJeffries, @jahimes and @RepMikeTurner tomorrow on the intel threat that Turner is referring to. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 14, 2024

CNN is “reporting” (more like speculating) that the threat is related to Russia. We will see if this turns out to be the case.

Sources tell @NatashaBertrand @KatieBoLillis @AnnieGrayerCNN the national security threat is a “highly concerning and destabilizing” Russian capability https://t.co/8wJahnPkHW — Haley Britzky (@halbritz) February 14, 2024

Sullivan at a press conference this afternoon would not answer reporters questions regarding which country the threat emanates from nor could he say whether the American public should be alarmed.

NSA Jake Sullivan says he’s “not in a position to say” if the public should be “alarmed” by news of a classified briefing in Congress over “an urgent matter with regard to a destabilizing foreign military capability” pic.twitter.com/pOtUJ7KEUZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 14, 2024

