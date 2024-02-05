Brandon Gill, the America First Candidate for TX-26, Releases First Ad of His Race, Titled: “Every Single One” (Video)

Flower Mound, TX — America First candidate Brandon Gill for TX-26 today releases his first campaign ad “Every Single One,” promising to lock down the border and deport every single illegal alien Joe Biden let into our county.

America First Candidate Brandon Gill Releases New TV Ad President Trump and Senator Cruz endorsed me because they know I’m serious about border security. As your next Congressman from #TX26, I’ll fight to deport every single illegal alien Joe Biden let in. pic.twitter.com/41JtSYkGee — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) February 5, 2024

From the Gill Ad:

“President Trump and Senator Cruz endorsed Brandon Gill for Congress because they know Brandon Gill is serious about border security. “Brandon Gill will lock down the border and deport every single illegal alien Joe Biden let in. “Brandon Gill is a strong conservative and a devout Christian who will fight for our values. “To Secure the border, President Trump and Senator Cruz trust Brandon Gill.” “I’m Brandon Gill and I approve this message.”

Brandon Gill is endorsed by President Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz, Rep. Jim Jordan, Texas Reps. Ronny Jackson, Troy Nehls, Lance Gooden, the House Freedom Fund, and is the conservative candidate for Texas’ open 26th Congressional District. The Brandon Gill for Texas congressional campaign committee raised nearly $500k, along with Right Texas raising another $1m to support Gill in the upcoming March 5th primary.

