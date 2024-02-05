Brandon Gill, the America First Candidate for TX-26, Releases First Ad of His Race, Titled: “Every Single One” (Video)

Flower Mound, TX — America First candidate Brandon Gill for TX-26 today releases his first campaign ad “Every Single One,” promising to lock down the border and deport every single illegal alien Joe Biden let into our county.

From the Gill Ad:

“President Trump and Senator Cruz endorsed Brandon Gill for Congress because they know Brandon Gill is serious about border security.

“Brandon Gill will lock down the border and deport every single illegal alien Joe Biden let in.

“Brandon Gill is a strong conservative and a devout Christian who will fight for our values.

“To Secure the border, President Trump and Senator Cruz trust Brandon Gill.”

“I’m Brandon Gill and I approve this message.”

Brandon Gill is endorsed by President Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz, Rep. Jim Jordan, Texas Reps. Ronny Jackson, Troy Nehls, Lance Gooden, the House Freedom Fund, and is the conservative candidate for Texas’ open 26th Congressional District. The Brandon Gill for Texas congressional campaign committee raised nearly $500k, along with Right Texas raising another $1m to support Gill in the upcoming March 5th primary.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

