WATCH: Border Patrol Buses Mass Release Military-Age Illegal Aliens to San Diego’s Streets – Newsom Blames Republicans!

Several Border Patrol buses mass released hundreds of military-age illegal aliens to the streets of San Diego, California on Friday.

The illegals, mainly military-age men, are from Peru, India, Afghanistan and Africa, according to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Just witnessed a large mass street release of illegal immigrants released from Border Patrol custody at a trolley station in San Diego (San Ysidro).

I talked to some of them, from Peru, Colombia, & India. Some going to Atlanta & Minneapolis wanting to work. pic.twitter.com/9kbilfigCm — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 23, 2024

Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) on the scene quickly whisked the illegals to be taken to the airport to fly around the country.

WATCH:

They are now receiving help from what appears to be a NGO/volunteer group and are boarding a new bus – unknown destination. pic.twitter.com/MOXpRecRba — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 23, 2024

Another border patrol bus full of military-age male invaders was mass-released onto the San Diego streets.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Another Border Patrol bus full of illegal immigrants, this one all adult men, just pulled up and mass released them onto San Diego streets. Again, men from all over the world going to blue cities. One man from Mauritania told me he is gay and is here to request asylum. pic.twitter.com/jZF6TrkJ3v — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 23, 2024

More on this breaking story from Bill Melugin:

NEW: We were live on the air as the first of many Border Patrol buses began arriving and mass releasing hundreds of illegal immigrants to San Diego’s streets. We spoke to many of them live – they are from all around the world and they are planning to go to blue cities in U.S. pic.twitter.com/7AZlNL0TFP — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 23, 2024

Fox News reached out to Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom’s office for comment regarding the mass release of illegals in San Diego.

Newsom blamed Republicans!

“When it comes to border security, Republicans in Congress have done nothing but create chaos and sabotage any attempts at progress,” Newsom said.