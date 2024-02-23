WATCH: Border Patrol Buses Mass Release Military-Age Illegal Aliens to San Diego’s Streets – Newsom Blames Republicans!

Several Border Patrol buses mass released hundreds of military-age illegal aliens to the streets of San Diego, California on Friday.

The illegals, mainly military-age men, are from Peru, India, Afghanistan and Africa, according to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin.

WATCH:

Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) on the scene quickly whisked the illegals to be taken to the airport to fly around the country.

WATCH:

Another border patrol bus full of military-age male invaders was mass-released onto the San Diego streets.

WATCH:

More on this breaking story from Bill Melugin:

Fox News reached out to Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom’s office for comment regarding the mass release of illegals in San Diego.

Newsom blamed Republicans!

“When it comes to border security, Republicans in Congress have done nothing but create chaos and sabotage any attempts at progress,” Newsom said.

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

