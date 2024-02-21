Blackface Trudeau Says There is “A Deliberate Undermining of Mainstream Media” by “Conspiracy Theorists (Video)

Blackface Trudeau attacks independent media platforms that highlight his shameless hypocrisy.

Canadian tyrannical Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his long-promised legislation to protect Canadians against online harms is coming as early as next week.

Trudeau announced the latest timeline at a news conference in Edmonton on Wednesday, saying his “harms bill” would be be “focused on protecting children.”

The tyrants ALWAYS say its for the children – And they ALWAYS make is sound so sweet and sensible!

Trudeau wants to rule over content online deciding what speech will be acceptable for the Canadian people.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has come out blazing against the government’s forthcoming ‘online harms legislation,’ a bill designed to combat ‘hate speech,’ ‘terrorist content’ and some violent material on the internet.

Poilievre said he won’t accept Trudeau’s ‘woke authoritarian agenda,’ and the prime minister and his government shouldn’t be deciding what constitutes ‘hate speech’ online, and called the legislation an ‘attack on freedom of expression.’

Later today Justin Trudeau described the need for speech censorship. Trudeau told reporters “there is a deliberate undermining of the mainstream media” by “conspiracy theorists.”

In other words, he does not want any pushback from the people.

This guy is too much. Maybe, there is something to those rumors about his dad?

