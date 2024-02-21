Bipartisan Group of US Senators flies to Hungary to bully Orban into approving NATO expansion and guess what? Hungarian politicians refuse to meet with them

Guest post by Leo Hohmann on Substack

NATO has grown from 15 members to 31, & now they’re trying to admit Sweden as No. 32. Hungary sees this as provoking Russia but Washington says this won’t be tolerated & threatens sanctions.

Mainstream news is reporting that a bipartisan delegation of U.S. senators made an official visit to Hungary’s capital Sunday to put pressure on the nationalist government of Viktor Orban to immediately approve Sweden’s request to join NATO.

But guess what? The war agenda of these globalist senators is so unpopular in Hungary that no member of the Hungarian Parliament would agree to even meet with them.

Hungary is the only member of NATO’s 31 existing members not to have approved Sweden’s application. The Hungarian government faces increasing pressure to submit to the orders of Washington, London and Berlin after delaying acting on Sweden’s bid for more than 18 months.

Admitting a new country into the military alliance requires unanimous approval.

The visiting senators announced they would submit a joint resolution to Congress “condemning alleged democratic backsliding in Hungary and urging the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to lift its block on Sweden’s trans-Atlantic integration,” according to a report by ABC News.

Senator Thom Tillis, a North Carolina RINO Republican and notorious neocon globalist warmonger, said during a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Budapest:

“With accession, Hungary and your prime minister will be doing a great service to freedom-loving nations worldwide.”

Freedom loving? NATO is supporting a dictator in Ukraine who has banned all opposition parties, shut down unfriendly media, and is kidnapping middle-aged men off the streets to fight the Russians. This is what “freedom” looks like to Thom Tillis and his globalist comrades in the U.S. Senate.

The proposed joint resolution condemning Hungary, first reported by The Associated Press, was authored by Tillis and Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a New Hampshire Democrat. Joining them in the delegation to Budapest was Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut.

Shaheen said it was “disappointing” that no members of the Hungarian government had accepted invitations to meet the delegation but she was “hopeful and optimistic” Sweden’s accession would be submitted for ratification when Hungarian lawmakers reconvene on February 26.

Murphy said the refusal of Orbán’s government to meet was “strange and concerning,” but that the onus was on the long-serving leader to push for a vote.

Question for Senator Murphy: Why is it Orban’s job to carry the water for Washington? As a populist national leader, Orban represents the will of the Hungarian people, not Washington’s war-profit interests.

Earlier this month, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat and chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, raised the prospect of imposing sanctions on Hungary for refusing to allow yet another country to join NATO. He called Orbán “the least reliable member of NATO.”

Least reliable? I would say Orban is most responsible. He doesn’t want nuclear war with Russia to break out on the European continent. He’s the only adult in the room when NATO calls a meeting. The rest are just doormats for Washington’s CIA-managed military-industrial complex.

Why does NATO even bother pretending that their decisions are “unanimous” when what the U.S. says, goes? If any leader of a NATO-member country dared to even think about voting against U.S. war-making policy, they get slapped with economic sanctions, compliments of a weaponized U.S. dollar.

And we wonder why the BRICS coalition is growing. Nations are fed up with being bullied by Washington. It really is that simple.

No conservative America-first American should ever be voting for scoundrels like Thom Tillis. For that matter, no Democrat who is anti-war should be voting for weasels like Ben Cardin, Jeanne Shaheen, Chuck Schumer or Chris Murphy. These Uniparty warmongers are all feeding at the trough of the military-industrial complex.

LeoHohmann.com provides news and analysis you won’t find in the mainstream corporate media. In order to do this, I depend on reader support. If you appreciate my work and would like to support it, you may send a donation of any size c/o Leo Hohmann, P.O. Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264. Or, click HERE, to make an electronic donation through the Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo.