Biden’s Brain Malfunctions as He Claims Trump is the One Suffering From Mental Decline, Not Him (VIDEO)

Joe Biden spent most of Monday participating in a campaign event and chomping on ice cream in New York.

World War 3 is looming and Biden was at a Van Leeuwen ice cream shop in New York having a laugh with late-night comedian Seth Meyers.

Biden, 81, made a ‘surprise’ appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Monday during his visit to New York.

His brain malfunctioned as he claimed Trump is the one suffering from mental decline, not him.

This is the Democrat-media complex’s new thing. Project Biden’s obvious dementia onto Trump.

“Take a look at the other guy. He is about as old as I am, but he can’t remember his wife’s name,” 81-year-old Biden said of 77-year-old Trump.

“They told us we couldn’t get ’em done ’cause things were so divided and, but I think everything’s everything we’ve gotten done. He’s just friendly state he wants to do away with, he gets elected and I really think his views on where to take America are older than… anyway,” Biden said losing his train of thought.

WATCH:

Trump didn’t forget his wife’s name. This is more fake news.

Trump was referring to Mercedes Schlapp from CPAC who was sitting right in front of him after he mentioned Melania.

WATCH:

Biden struggled to speak.

“I was asked by Xi Jinping when I was in the Tibetan mountains with him…” Biden said repeating one of his favorite lies.

WATCH:

Biden forgot what year it is.

“What’s your 2024 agenda?” Seth Meyers asked Biden.

“Look, the 2020 agenda is to finish the job,” Biden said.

WATCH:

