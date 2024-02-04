Biden Skips Super Bowl Interview for Second Year in a Row

For the second year in a row, Joe Biden declined to be interviewed before the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, February 11th, and will air on CBS. The matchup will be the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

After CBS recently discussed it with the White House, Biden decided against the interview. This would have given him a very large viewing audience, considering it is the biggest TV event of the year.

There has been a long-time tradition of the President being interviewed by the station airing the big game going back to 2009 with Barack Obama.

Variety reported:

President Joe Biden will not take part in an exchange during the pre-game festivities leading up to CBS’ broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, CBS News confirmed. The Paramount Global news operation had been in discussions with the White House in recent weeks. Details about which correspondent might have been eyed for the assignment could not be learned, but the CBS News offer was believed to have been for a 15-minute interview, three or four minutes of which would have aired during the network’s pre-game coverage. This will mark the second year in a row that President Biden has turned down the opportunity, which typically draws an audience of tens of millions, even in the hours before kickoff. President Biden also declined to speak to a news correspondent from Fox News Channel last year. Announcements about a Super Bowl interview with the president are usually finalized five or more days ahead of the event.

Joe Biden dodges questions from reporters and avoids the media as much as he possibly can.

Last year Biden nixed a Fox Soul Super Bowl interview after stringing the network along for a week.

In 2021, Joe and Jill Biden made a creepy appearance at the Super Bowl to lecture Americans about “social distancing.”

It sounded like people were booing Joe Biden as his video message played on the Jumbotron.

Nobody was paying attention to Joe Biden as he droned on about Covid.