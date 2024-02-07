Biden Regime Moves J6 Political Prisoner Jake Lang to Central Detention with Car Jackers, Rapists, Etc. – This Comes After He Challenged DOJ’s Tyrannical Policies in Court – AUDIO FROM JAKE

J6 political prisoner Jake Lang was arrested on January 16th, 2021, and remains incarcerated without bail or trial for THREE YEARS as of today.

On January 6, 2021 Jake attended the protest and rally in Washington DC because he believed the election was stolen from Donald Trump. Jake was one in a million Trump supporters who turned out that day to hear President Trump speak at the Ellipse in Washington DC.

Later that day, Jake walked to the US Capitol, where he was gassed and trampled when Capitol Police pushed Trump supporters down the stairs. Jake was nearly killed.

It has now been over three years since Jake Lang was arrested and thrown in prison.

Jake Lang wrote his finance tonight after the move, “Babe they just grabbed me and moved me over to the BAD part of DC JAIL. I’m in unit South 1, the ‘hole’ of Central Detention Facility.

I was in Central Treatment Facility with the other J6ers. Now I’m in a separate building!! 24/7 Solitary confinement, hands cuffed to take shower or come out for recreation every other day, only 2 hours. No in-person visits, no bowls or utensils to eat from. Not allowed to have bars of soap. Limited commissary items!! And the worst part is they took my discovery laptop and my hard drives I’ve been using to build exhibits for my trial!!! I’m now with other real DC Jail inmates (car jackers, thugs, gang members, etc…) Probably retaliation for the new bond motion we just submitted and change of venue jury pool bias data we obtained… They’re trying to shut me up!!! But God is still good & we will make it through this with His grace. I love you, please have everyone call the US Marshalls and see what’s going on!! My cell is like a dungeon!! EVERYONE – please call & make a complaint about the obvious RETALIATION and cruel and unusual punishment they are doing to Jake and the J6ers!! (Edward Jacob Lang #376444) US Marshalls: 703-740-8132 / 703-740-8400 DC Jail Asst Warden Vick: 202-790-6592 DC Jail Command Center: 202-790-6601 DC Jail Assistant Mrs G Powell: 202-523-6598

Despite the insane miscarriage of justice that Jake has gone through, he still finds purpose in this struggle.

Jake Lang called The Gateway Pundit earlier this year. After more than three years of injustice and government prosecution, Jake told us, “The Bible tells us, ‘Eyes haven’t seen, nor ears have heard, what God has planned for those who love Him’. I wear that scripture as a shield, knowing God is more than able to deliver the January 6ers out to a wide open space when His timing comes. America now has a better sense of how vulnerable and precious Liberty really is, and new sentinels have been forged through the fire of persecution to ensure the next generation never has to suffer through these grave tyrannical injustices.”

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft spoke with Jake Lang on Tuesday after he was moved.

** Please contact the officials listed above and politely tell them to act humanely and quit torturing Jake Lang.