Biden Peeved When Reporter Asks if He’s Going to California to Come up with Plan B for 2024 – “Does Gavin Need to Stand by?” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday departed the White House en route to Los Angeles, California.

Biden stopped to chat with reporters on the South Lawn as he prepared to travel to Santa Monica to participate in a campaign reception.

One reporter asked Joe Biden if he’s going to California to come up with a ‘Plan B’ for the 2024 election.

Rumors have been swirling about whether or not Joe Biden will be replaced with another candidate in the 2024 presidential race.

California Governor Gavin Newsom may replace Joe Biden if he doesn’t make it through the election.

A reporter asked Biden if Newsom needs to stand by.

“You’re going to California. Is this about coming up with a Plan B for 2024 — does Gavin [Newsom] need to stand by?” a reporter asked Biden.

A confused Joe Biden was not happy about this.

“Are you ready? Well, I’m looking for— I’m looking at you. We’re looking at you,” Biden said.

VIDEO: