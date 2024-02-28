Biden Cracks a Joke About His Age After Refusing to Mention Georgia College Student Killed By One of His Illegal Aliens (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks on his so-called ‘actions to fight crime and make communities safer.’

This is while he’s allowing millions of military-age males from some of the most dangerous parts of the world to invade the US.

Venezuela emptied its prisons and some of its most dangerous gang members and murderers have illegally crossed into the US on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

Biden’s open borders policies are getting Americans killed.

22-year-old Laken Riley, a University of Georgia student, was murdered by a Venezuelan illegal last week.

According to an affidavit unsealed, the barbaric savage who murdered Laken Riley “disfigured her skull.”

Lakin Riley was brutally murdered by one of Joe Biden’s illegal aliens last week and he didn’t even mention her name during his remarks on crime.

Biden also hasn’t called Lakin Riley’s parents.

He ignored reporters after mumbling through remarks.

Biden did however have time to crack a joke about himself.

Of course he did.

A reporter asked Biden about his annual physical at Walter Reed Medical Center this morning.

“They think I look too young,” Biden said.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

