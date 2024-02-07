Bernie Sanders Admits Most Workers Are Living Paycheck to Paycheck – Still Insists People Vote for Joe Biden (VIDEO)

Socialist crank Bernie Sanders appeared on the Seth Meyers show recently, because that’s all late night entertainment is now, interviews with various left wingers and Democrat officials.

During the interview, Sanders admits that most workers are living paycheck to paycheck, yet still insists that people vote for Biden.

In a case of pure projection, Sanders also claims that Trump is trying to divide the country and make Americans hate each other, something the left has been doing for years.

He also uses the tired trope of Trump being a threat to democracy, as the Democrats try to get him removed from ballots.

Partial transcript via RedState:

Look, this country faces enormous problems today, and we all know what they are. We’re talking about income and wealth inequality, we’re talking about 60% of workers living paycheck to paycheck, and we’re talking about the existential threat of climate change, enormous problems facing this country… You’ve got a guy in Trump who, during his presidency, gave massive tax breaks to the rich, at a time when we have unprecedented income and wealth inequality, it’s the last thing they need. This guy wants to throw tens of millions of people off of the health insurance that they have, he appointed anti-union members of his administration to make it harder for workers to form unions… And, on the other hand, in Biden, I’m not going to sit here — I ran against Biden, so I’m not going to sit here and tell you that I agree with everything Joe Biden is doing, I don’t, big time. But on the other hand, this is the first President in the history of the United States to walk on a picket line with workers, and that’s a pretty impressive thing. We’ve made some progress in lowering the cost of prescription drugs and taking on the pharmaceutical industry. The economy, as you’ve indicated, is really doing well, unemployment, extremely low, we’re creating a whole lot of jobs, rebuilding manufacturing in America. So, we’re beginning to move forward in the right direction. In my view, we have a lot, lot more to do, but the choice in this election is very clear.

Here’s the video if you want to watch:

The Democratic party completely screwed Bernie in two elections, yet he is so loyal to them. It’s crazy.