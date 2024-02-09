As Mainstream Media Continues Its Slow Death – The Gateway Pundit Has Another Record Year in 2023

by

Elon Musk tweeted out a report on Friday by the Press Gazette that shows the mainstream media is dying.

The New York Times saw a 5% drop in traffic in 2023. The Washington Post saw a 20% loss, MSN suffered a 25% loss, and CNN suffered a 17% loss.

Top mainstream news outlets suffered serious losses in 2023.
Maybe it’s all the lies?

That was not the story at The Gateway Pundit.

As we reported earlier, The Gateway Pundit saw a 13% increase in page visits in 2023 over the previous year. And once again, this was another record year for The Gateway Pundit.

Thank you to the BEST audience on the internet!
The Gateway Pundit hit a new traffic record in 2023.
929,000,000 page visits in 2023!
Nearly one billion views!

TRUTH MATTERS

Thank you for all of your support and trust in our work.
As you know, it has not been easy. The Gateway Pundit is one of the most targeted websites in the United States today.

We report the truth. The media reports lies. And they hate us for it.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.