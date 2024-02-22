Arkansas Nonbinary Activist Charged with 20 Counts of Possession of Child S*x Abuse Content

An Arkansas woman who was recently arrested was revealed to be a trans activist by investigative reporter Andy Ngo.

Regina Allen was arrested for possession or viewing sexually explicit material depicting children. Allen was charged with 20 counts of the crime.

Her bond is $150,000.

Ngo discovered that Regina Allen is also a trans nonbinary activist in Arkansas.

Andy Ngo at The Post Millennial reported:

A 27-year-old Little Rock-area woman who was arrested on child-sex crime allegations is revealed to be a trans nonbinary activist following an exclusive investigation by The Post Millennial. Regina Mai Allen, who goes by the trans alias “Ringo M. Valentine,” was arrested on Feb. 8 and booked into the Saline County Detention Center on 20 felony counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing child sex abuse content. Allen, who uses “they/them” pronouns and resides in Benton, Ark., has a long online trail of social media posts about being trans nonbinary and involved in trans activism. “Stuck in my cis passing body prison bc [because] scared of finding out if my doctors are too conservative or not,” Allen wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in April 2021. The next month, Allen boasted about starting cross-sex hormones.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin released a statement on Allen’s arrest, via Malvern online.

Attorney General Tim Griffin issued the following statement regarding the arrest of Regina Mai Allen, 27, of Benton on 20 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child:

“Special agents in my office’s Special Investigations Division arrested Allen after executing a search warrant at her home. I am grateful to the special agents in my office who investigated this case and thankful to the Benton Police Department for its assistance. My office will continue its fight against those who prey on Arkansas’s children.”

Allen was booked Thursday into the Saline County Detention Center, where she is currently being held pending a bond hearing.

