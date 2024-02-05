Another Satanic Display at Grammy Awards: Singer Performs Satanic Ritual with Demon Sucking Blood and Blood Leaking from Walls

The Grammy’s continued to promote Satan again this year.

In 2022 the Grammy’s went full Satanic ritual when Lil Nas paraded on stage with demonic photos on the screen and men dressed in black robes for effect.

The crowd loved it.

In 2023 singer Sam Smith headlined the Grammy Awards with another edgy Satanic performance. Smith and Kim Petras performed their song “Unholy” at the Grammy Awards, in a Satanic-themed spectacle that was later confirmed to be public worship of Satan.

This is the filth the left is pushing on America.

Last night at the 2024 Grammy Awards singer Olivia Rodrigo performed another satanic themed song to the delight of the crowd.

Olivia started off by rubbing blood all over herself including her face while singing about a demon vampire sucking her blood. Then the walls started to bleed.

This is what the left calls art these days.

God help us.