ANOTHER GOP RETIREMENT: Long Serving Republican Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers Will Not Seek Reelection

House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) announced Thursday that she will not seek another term in Congress, marking an end to her tenure as one of Eastern Washington’s longest-serving representatives.

McMorris Rodgers, who has been a familiar face on Capitol Hill since her first election in 2004, expressed a desire to serve her community in new capacities.

“After much prayer and reflection, I’ve decided the time has come to serve the people of Eastern Washington in new ways. I will not be running for re-election to the People’s House,” Rodgers wrote on her X account.

The Congresswoman shared her heartfelt decision in a statement:

It’s been the honor and privilege of my life to represent the people of Eastern Washington in Congress. They inspire me every day. They are part of the strength and soul of America – the greatest experiment in self-governance the world has ever known. After much prayer and reflection, l’ve decided the time has come to serve them in new ways. I will not be running for re-election to the People’s House. For years now, my team and I have lived and worked by our values of having fun while we SERVE – to Seek excellence, that Everybody matters, to Responsibly own it, practice Vigilant integrity, and Embrace change. I’m proud of how it’s helped us be more effective and deliver results to my district and the hardworking people of this country. There is no doubt I’ve had the best staff on my team. They are smart, strategic, and committed to building trust. I would testify today that the greatest blessing in my life has been marrying Brian and becoming a wife and mom – my most cherished titles. Brian is my wise and faithful counselor, the one to wipe the tears from my eyes and send me back into the arena. Together, we have been blessed with three beautiful, beloved children. Cole was with me on the House floor when we passed the ABLE Act, which marked a new chapter of opportunity and independence for people living with a disability. Grace and Brynn joined me at countless parades, election night parties, trips to the office, and committee hearings. I love to see their drawings and notes hanging on my office walls. Brian, Cole, Grace, and Brynn give me strength and courage to give it my best every day. My family has been in my corner from the start. My brother quit his job to run my first campaign. My dad covered every road in Eastern Washington with campaign signs. My mom has been my greatest encourager and fiercest defender. I couldn’t have served so well without their love, support, and patience. Especially as Chair of the Energy and Commerce Committee, I’ve seen the best of Eastern Washington and the United States of America. We will spend this year honoring the Committee’s rich history – plowing the hard ground necessary to legislate on solutions to make people’s lives better and ensure America wins the future. Every day, my number one priority is to pray. I pray that God’s purpose over my life will be more deeply rooted in my heart and in gratitude for the remarkable colleagues and people He has brought into my life. No matter the division, we must unite in prayer. And as we do, we will bring hope and healing to broken lives, broken families, and broken systems failing broken people. Together, may we always be guided by God’s abundant grace and wisdom to keep the promise of America alive. The best is yet to come.

McMorris Rodgers’s career in House Republican leadership spanned a decade, during which she served as both vice chair and chair of the House Republican Conference before her election to lead the Energy and Commerce Committee, according to The Hill.

Her ascension to the committee’s top Republican spot in 2020 was a milestone, followed by her taking over as chair at the start of 2023 as Republicans took the House majority.

The representative has been a vocal advocate for people with disabilities, a cause close to her heart, particularly after her son was born with Down syndrome in 2007. This personal connection has informed much of her legislative work, including the passage of the ABLE Act, which she highlighted as a pivotal moment in her career.

As of today, 20 members of House Republicans have announced they will not seek re-election in 2024.

