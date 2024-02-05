Ann Coulter Posts Disgusting Tweet Seemingly Supporting President Trump’s Death – Trump Fans Respond on Social Media

Over the weekend Ann Coulter posted a short tweet seemingly supporting President Trump’s death.

Coulter somehow discovered an old tweet from July 2023 that asked her what Trump needs to do to return America to its former glory. As Gateway Pundit readers know, Joe Biden and his regime have embarked on destroying America from the moment he assumed power.

Instead of providing a thoughtful response, Coulter instead retorted: “Maybe he could die?”

Maybe he could die? https://t.co/TQPi5Bx3XB — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 4, 2024

This post suggesting Trump kill himself for the good of America understandably stirred up a hornet’s nest on X. Trump supporters responded with absolute fire.

What a vile POS you are.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 4, 2024

Lots of regret I would imagine. A husband, kids and grandkids. The life that could’ve been. Sad lonely woman you are. — Eric Matheny ️ (@ericmmatheny) February 4, 2024

What the fuck, lady? Lay off the box wine and Twitter for the night…. — Mindy Robinson (@iheartmindy) February 5, 2024

Personally I always thought she was a really a man. — __ ™ (@__Kimberly1) February 4, 2024

Now I know why you’ve never been married or had kids!

You are truly a vile human being — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 4, 2024

Is this you Ann? pic.twitter.com/07p8d3y2Lb — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) February 4, 2024