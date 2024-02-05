Ann Coulter Posts Disgusting Tweet Seemingly Supporting President Trump’s Death – Trump Fans Respond on Social Media

by

Over the weekend Ann Coulter posted a short tweet seemingly supporting President Trump’s death.

Coulter somehow discovered an old tweet from July 2023 that asked her what Trump needs to do to return America to its former glory. As Gateway Pundit readers know, Joe Biden and his regime have embarked on destroying America from the moment he assumed power.

Instead of providing a thoughtful response, Coulter instead retorted: “Maybe he could die?”

This post suggesting Trump kill himself for the good of America understandably stirred up a hornet’s nest on X. Trump supporters responded with absolute fire.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

