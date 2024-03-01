Andrew Weissmann After Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Trump Immunity Claim: Jack Smith’s “DC Case is Now on Life Support” (VIDEO)

Corrupt prosecutor Andrew Weissmann appeared on MSNBC to discuss the US Supreme Court’s decision to agree to hear Trump’s immunity argument in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s January 6 case in Washington, DC.

The high court will hear oral arguments on an expedited schedule the week of April 22 and decide by the end of the term in June or sooner.

Judge Tanya Chutkan postponed the March 4 trial date indefinitely as Trump’s immunity argument makes its way through the courts.

Jack Smith’s January 6 trial may be postponed past November and Mueller’s ‘pitbull’ Andrew Weissmann isn’t taking it well.

“By granting the stay, [SCOTUS] is essentially saying that [Trump] is de facto immune,” Weissmann said to MSNBC’s Willie Geist. “…And I think it ends up being that they’ve given a win to Trump here, and I think they’re gonna give a win to Trump in the Colorado case as well.”

“They have given Trump the win. The DC case is now on life support. It is really really hard to figure out how this case gets to trial before Election Day,” Weissmann said.

Weissmann falsely claimed Trump was charged for “illegally staying in office.”

In August Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case up in DC: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

MSNBC can't hide the truth: "They have given Trump the win. The DC case is now on life support. It is really really hard to figure out how this case gets to trail before Election Day." pic.twitter.com/rteeZ0Stwp — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 29, 2024

Weissmann and other Trump haters on the left are attacking the Supreme Court for ‘delaying’ Jack Smith’s DC case.

Jack Smith’s cases against Trump were brought years after the so-called ‘crimes’ took place because the trials were meant to disrupt Trump’s election bid.

Joe Biden waited too long to appoint Jack Smith as special counsel and Judge Tanya Chutkan waited two months before she responded to Trump’s immunity argument.

If Trump really committed these crimes and the goal was to bring Trump to justice, he would have been charged many, many years ago.

It appears Biden’s plan to convict Trump before the 2024 election is going down in flames.