Alan Dershowitz Slams Letitia James Over Trump Prosecution: ‘Ought to be Brought up Before the Bar’ (VIDEO)

Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz tore into Letitia James during a recent appearance on the Sean Hannity show over her prosecution of Trump, suggesting that she should be brought before the bar.

He compared what was done to Trump to the Stalin-era idea of ‘show me the man, I’ll find you the crime.’

He also said that the ruling is going to have a negative impact on who decides to run for office if they know that this sort of thing can be done to them.

Breitbart News has details:

Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz railed against former President Donald Trump’s civil prosecution, resulting in a more than $350 million fine and a three-year ban on doing business in New York State. Dershowitz called for New York State Attorney General Letitia James to be brought up before the bar. “Professor Dershowitz, I’ll start with you,” host Sean Hannity said. “You wrote a best-selling book ‘Get Trump.’ Where did you get the title for that book?” “I didn’t make it up,” Dershowitz replied. “I wish I were creative and original, but I got it from obviously Letitia James campaign. She ought to be brought up before the bar. You should not have an elected prosecutor campaigning on the promise to get a particular defendant. Now if she didn’t get him. She would lose the election. This is a variation of Stalin and Beria back in the 1930s when the head of the KGB says to Stalin, show me the man, I’ll find you the crime. This is — show me the man, we know who it is. She told us who it was, Donald Trump, and we’ll find you the fraud even though there was no harm.”

Watch the video below:

Everyone knows that this entire affair is political and not about the law. James campaigned on going after Trump.