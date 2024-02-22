Al-Qaida Training Camps That Produced 9/11 Are Back in Business!



Bob Unruh

Back before 9/11, the Islamist terrorists in al-Qaida used training camps across the Middle East and Afghanistan to prepare men for those suicide missions that ultimately cost nearly 3,000 innocent lives.

Those camps often were eliminated when the U.S. military went to that underdeveloped region of the world and stamped out terrorists on sight.

Now, however, under Joe Biden’s policies, they’re back in business.

It’s not the only blame that Biden is given for terror there. When he abruptly jerked American soldiers out of Afghanistan, the move cost dozens of American lives, an unknown number of lives of allies who had been working with the U.S., and an estimated $80 billion in military goods that went directly to the Taliban, an al-Qaida ally that took over Afghanistan by eliminating the elected government right away.

Some of those weapons have been tracked now to other terror groups that target the U.S. and its military personnel.

It is a report from Just the News that explains multiple reports have confirmed the “lasting consequences of President Joe Biden’s bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan and his administration’s dealings with the Taliban ever since.”

It cited the United Nations Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team report that revealed al-Qaida “has reconstituted as many as eight training camps and five religious training schools known as madrassas on Afghan soil under the Taliban’s rule while also increasing its propaganda operations and recruitment.”

The documents charge that al-Qaida continues its presence in Afghanistan under Taliban “patronage.”

That “patronage” perhaps could be considered to include some of the billions of dollars the Biden administration has dispatched to Afghanistan’s recognized government, a terror group.

Just the News said the funding has gone through the United Nations and various global charities.

It was John Sopko, U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, who revealed about the same time that the U.S. has contributed all but about $300 million of the $2.9 billion that has been turned over to the Taliban since the troop withdrawal several years ago.

“The U.S. is the largest international donor, having provided about $2.6 billion in funding for the U.N., other PIOs, and NGOs operating in Afghanistan since August 2021,” Sopko’s report said. “More than $1.7 billion of that funding came from State and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to support humanitarian activities.”

“America is the biggest funder of this thing. So the United States taxpayer is disproportionately on the hook paying for these activities,” warned former Deputy National Security Adviser Victoria Coates, in the report.

Congress has been less than pleased with Biden’s failures in Afghanistan.

“This administration has a history of giving money to terrorist organizations, abandoning $80 billion worth of military equipment in Afghanistan so the Taliban can run around with our M4s and our Blackhawks, and all of our equipment. They have an American last agenda,” warned Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., during an interview on “Just the News, No Noise” television.

The Taliban claims there’s no al-Qaida presence in Afghanistan, but the statement is contradicted by U.S. intelligence sources, the report said.

For one thing, al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, killed by U.S. drones in 2022, was living inside a Taliban cabinet member’s home at the time.

“Al-Qaida was reported to have established up to eight new training camps in Afghanistan, including four in Ghazni, Laghman, Parwan and Uruzgan Provinces, with a new base to stockpile weaponry in the Panjshir Valley,” was confirmed by the reports.

