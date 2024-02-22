After Backlash, National MS Society Issues Tepid Apology to 90-Year-Old Volunteer Fired for for Asking What Pronouns Meant

The Gateway Pundit reported on the decision by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) to fire 90-year-old volunteer Fran Itkoff after she expressed confusion about “what pronouns meant.”

After intense backlash, NMSS has issued a tepid apology to Itkoff that makes clear they will continue to align with woke DEI ideology.

Itkoff, who lives in California and has been an MS volunteer for 60 years, is a Lakewood/Long Beach Self-Help Group leader. She was allegedly asked by an unnamed worker at NMSS to use her preferred pronouns. Itkoff replied that she did not understand the request.

She then received an email telling her her organization would no longer be affiliated with NMSS for her “failure to abide by our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion guidelines.”

NMSS said at the time of Itkoff’s firing, “For more than 75 years, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society has advanced one bold vision—a world free of MS. Through thousands of volunteers, dedicated staff, and generous donors, we live that vision every day. We welcome anyone to join us to advance that mission. As an organization, we firmly believe that we best serve and support those living with MS by creating a space that welcomes all. This is especially true for self-help group leaders, who are responsible for leading meetings for people affected by MS to confide in and support one another. Recently, a volunteer, Fran Itkoff, was asked to step away from her role because of statements that were viewed as not aligning with our policy of inclusion. Fran has been a valued member of our volunteer team for more than 60 years. We believe that our staff acted with the best of intentions and did their best to navigate a challenging issue. As an organization, we are in a continued conversation about assuring that our diversity, equity and inclusion policies evolve in service of our mission, and will reach out to Fran in service of this goal.”

The organization faced a PR disaster with intense backlash from the decision.

On Wednesday, they issued the following statement:

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society apologizes to our longtime, dedicated volunteer Fran Itkoff. Recently, we asked Fran to step down from her role as a group leader because of statements made that we viewed as not aligning with our recently implemented diversity, equity and inclusion policy. We realize now that we made a mistake, and we should have had more conversations with Fran before making this decision.