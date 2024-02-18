“85 Million of Us Are Going to Vote! – They Can’t Cheat Enough to Beat Him!” – Crowd EXPLODES as Michigan Autoworker Promises 85 Million Voters for Trump in 2024! (VIDEO)

President Trump held another one of his massive political rallies Saturday night in Waterford Township, Michigan.

The rally was held one day after a New York City judge ordered him to pay $355 million to New York State for paying his business loans off on time and with interest. This case could possibly be the start of the end of the United States as we know it if it is not overturned.

The unprecedented lawfare suits against America’s favorite president has not put a dent in his popularity with voters. In fact, it is having the opposite effect.

On Saturday President Trump invited a Michigan autoworker from the audience on the stage to speak to the excited crowd.

The autoworker did not disappoint – His words were powerful!

President Donald Trump: Look at this guy, he could rip you apart! Come on up. I like this guy. Come on. Come up here, come here. Come on.

Michigan Autoworker: I love you brother.

President Trump: Say something. Take that thing off. Take that thing off. Look at this guy.

Michigan Autoworker: Thank you, President Trump. We got your back. The auto workers are going to support this guy like we did in ’16, ’20! We’re going to do it again in ’24! Everybody’s going to get out and vote. We’re going to vote. 85 million of us are going to vote for this guy. They can’t cheat enough to beat him. I love you, brother! Keep fighting the fight!

President Trump: Well, that worked out well. Look, I met him backstage, I liked him. I said, look at these muscles. This guy’s got muscles. All over the place. I said, what do you do? He said, I’m an auto worker. I said, that’s too bad. Because you’re not going to have a job in two years (if Biden is reelected). And he agrees with me. But I want to thank him, and you did a great job. I think he was more effective than I could ever be. Actually… We want to bring manufacturing back.

Via Midnight Rider: