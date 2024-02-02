Hermit of Loreto’s 1985 Premonition: President Donald Trump Will Lead America Back to God

On February 18, 2017, First Lady Melania Trump led the audience in The Lord’s Prayer at a rally in Florida.

Melania was speaking at a thank you rally to the American people less than a month after the Trump Inauguration.

President Trump won the White House with the backing of the American people and shocked the world.

The following day after the Florida rally, Father Giacomo Capoverdi shared a fascinating story about the Hermit of Loreto, Italy who predicted the Donald Trump presidency back in the 1980s.

The holy man of Loretto shared a premonition that President Donald Trump would help bring America back to God.

This was decades before Trump even decided to run for US President. So at the time, it sounded like an outlandish prediction.

The Roman Catholic Man reported:

Father Giacomo Capoverdi shared a fascinating story of his encounter with the Hermit of Loreto (the author of the Pieta Prayer Book), at the site of the Holy House of the Blessed Virgin Mary. In this video, Father Capoverdi shares an amazing premonition this Hermit of Loreto had all the way back in the 1980s about Donald J. Trump. Please watch as Father shares this incredible story.

Here is the video of Giacomo Capoverdi:

President Trump brought peace to the Middle East with the Abraham Accords. President Trump placed three new justices on the US Supreme Court who later overturned the Roe v. Wade abortion law that ruled the land for decades.

Now, despite the unprecedented persecution against him, despite the outrageous fines for doing business in New York City, despite the demons swirling around him hoping to destroy him, President Trump fights on – for the people and America.

Maybe the Hermit of Loreto was right.

The country needs President Trump right now. Please pray for this courageous, selfless man.

Hat Tip Fred