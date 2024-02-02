Steve Bannon: I Will Be Shocked If There Are No Criminal Referrals for What Victoria Nuland and Others Have Done in Other Countries in the Name of the American People (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit’s Richard Abelson revealed in August 2023 how Victoria Nuland and the Biden regime were responsible for the overthrow of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Biden Regime is behind the overthrow of Pakistan’s democratically elected Prime Minister Imran Khan, explosive diplomatic cables reveal. Revolver News’ Darren Beattie charges that Color Revolution insurrectionist Victoria Nuland, who is also to blame for the Ukraine Coup 2014 and the current horrific war, orchestrated the coup.

On March 7, 2022, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu and Deputy Assistant Secretary Lesslie Vigueri met with Pakistan’s ambassador to the U.S. Asad Majeed Khan in Pakistan House in Washington D.C., and threatened U.S. sanctions unless Prime Minister Imran Khan is ousted. The Pakistani side comprised Deputy Chief of Mission Syed Naveed Bokhari and the defense attaché, The Dawn reports.

The next day, March 8, the Pakistani National Assembly voted to remove Khan.

On March 27, Imran Khan produced the diplomatic cipher, showing US demands to remove Khan in a coup. As early as 2021, Imran Khan had accused Victoria Nuland and the Biden administration of trying to oust him. Ironically, Khan was investigated in October 2022 over daring to reveal the diplomatic cipher’s evidence of a “foreign conspiracy,” The Dawn reported, and banned from running for re-election.

Imran Khan is a former cricket star turned Pakistan’s most popular politician, who had taken a neutral stance on the Ukraine War after the Russian invasion Feb. 24, 2022. In November 2022, Imran Khan was the target of an assassination attempt at a political rally, in an attack that wounded him and killed one of his supporters. In May 2023, he was arrested for corruption by paramilitary troops who smashed their way into the Islamabad High Court. On August 5, 2023, he was sentenced to three years in jail.

Unbeknownst to the American public – The Biden regime has been working behind the scenes to plot wars, and blow up pipelines, and pay off Iranian mullahs, and set up secret biological labs, and overthrow Pakistani leaders, and meddle in Israeli politics – and the list goes on and on and on…

And, quite often, Victoria Nuland’s name seems to appear in the mix.

On Thursday, Steve Bannon invited Darren Beattie from Revolver News on The War Room.

Steve Bannon discussed what was next for Victoria Nuland and the Color Revolution folks when President Trump returns to office.

Steve Bannon: I got to ask you, because you’re the world’s living expert on Victoria Newland and color revolutions, it’s kind of sad to see her, really, the queen of Ukraine sitting there on a cold square in the middle of the night, getting off a plane with one microphone there. No Zelensky, no big pomp in the circumstance. Your thoughts, sir? Darren Beattie: Yes. Truly a sad moment for Ms. Newland, but in the color revolution game, there are ups and there are downs, and I’m sure that she’ll have her next regime change opportunity soon enough. But, yeah, I mean, she’s not a new player to this game. She’s been around for a long time. Revolution, I guess a more successful endeavor than she has now. But most recently, I’d like to note that the former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, that we’ve reported on her involvement in his know, Biden talks about meddling in all this, literally, he meddled directly in pakistani politics. The point of demanding that they overthrow Imran Khan or else they actually did do that and more. So they put him in jail and he was recently sentenced. So, you know, for Victoria Newland, there are ups and downs. So she’s had a recent victory, and we’ll see how the Ukraine thing turns out, but it doesn’t look good for her. Steve Bannon: Well, when we win in November, it’s going to be. I tell you, I would be very shocked if there were no criminal referrals on what Victoria Nuland and others have done in other countries in the name of the American people. The American people had no earthly idea what they were doing.

Darren also gave the latest update on the mysterious DC pipe bomb investigation from January 5-6, 2021.

Via The War Room.