1st Peer Reviewed Study Proves Big Pharma Knew about COVID Vax Dangers and Ineffectiveness (Video)

by

Scientists are calling for a global moratorium on MRNA Vaccines as well as the immediate removal from childhood vaccine schedules. This is the 1st ever peer reviewed study of its kind. Published in the medical journal Cureus, the study found the following about the COVID MRNA vaccines:

1. They were rushed to market.

2. Researchers under-estimated adverse reactions including death.

3. Researchers over-estimated effectiveness.

4. Researchers didn’t appropriately test for Toxicity and manufacturing imperfections.

5. Serious adverse reactions were well documented but ignored.

 

  The authors say that reanalyzed data from the vaccine makers’ trials and high rates of serious post-injection injuries indicate the mRNA gene therapy vaccines should not have been authorized for use. Chief of Maternal and Prenatal Health, Dr. James Thorp M.D. from the Wellness Company is with me to discuss.

Photo of author
Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 

