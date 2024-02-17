17-Year-Old High School Student Dies at Hospital After Collapsing During Fishing Tournament Weigh-In

The small town of Winnsboro, Texas, is mourning the loss of a beloved high school student and avid fisherman, Kale Robinson, who tragically passed away following a fishing tournament over the weekend.

The 17-year-old junior at Winnsboro High School and member of the Winnsboro Fishing Team was competing at a tournament hosted by the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) at Lake Cypress Springs when he suddenly passed out during the weigh-in on Saturday.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Robinson could not be revived. No details have been released on the cause of death.

The Texas High School Bass Association released a heartfelt statement in a Facebook post, expressing deep sorrow over Robinson’s untimely death.

“It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the untimely passing of one of our own, Kale Robinson from the Winnsboro Fishing Team. Kale was an avid fisherman, and had fished with THSBA for 3 years. We find some solace in knowing that Kale was surrounded by friends and family, doing what he loved, and even catching his personal best. We are just so deeply sorry for the loss of this incredible young man who had a bright future ahead of him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. We ask for the continued prayers of Kale’s family, friends, and Winnsboro Fishing Team as we all grieve during this difficult time. To Kale’s parents, grandparents, and all that knew and loved him, we are truly sorry for your loss and you have our deepest sympathies. Today, we pray for those whose hearts are laden with sadness and grief for losing a loved one. May they come to You, Jesus, to find rest for their weary hearts and broken spirit. I pray that You would guard their hearts and minds with the kind of peace that can only come from You. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.”

The association, along with the entire fishing community, extended their deepest sympathies to Kale’s family, friends, and teammates, acknowledging the profound loss of a young man with a promising future.

“It seems only right that the day he caught his personal best he also woke up in the arms of Jesus. Please pray for his family, friends, and all of the Winnsboro community. He will be greatly missed,” wrote Fun N Sun Adult Youth Tournaments- East.

“IN HONOR OF KALE: Tragedy struck in east Texas on Saturday after a young Winnsboro, TX High School junior, Kale Robinson, passed out during a fishing tourney weigh-in at Lake Cypress Springs then later died at the hospital. LT Jigs is now selling a custom-made Jig called ‘The Kale’ to raise money for his family. It’s made in Winnsboro Raider colors. Their website is ltjigs.net. Continued prayers tonight for this young man’s family and the Winnsboro community,” journalist Doug Warner wrote.

Kale Robinson, known affectionately as “Pistol,” was celebrated for his achievements both on and off the water. His obituary highlights a life filled with accomplishments and hobbies that ranged from winning the Texas Bass Nation High School State Fishing Championship to go-kart racing and playing golf. Kale was a fixture in several organizations, including the THSBA and Texas Bass Nation, and his love for the outdoors was evident in every aspect of his life.

Beyond his sporting achievements, Kale was remembered for his warm smile, generous spirit, and the joy he brought to those around him. He was a faithful member of Grace Fellowship in Winnsboro, where he found a sense of community and solace.