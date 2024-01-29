Woke SNL Criticized for Making Fun of President Trump’s Use of the Term “De-Banking” (VIDEO)

In the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, Colin Jost, who hosts the “Weekend Update” portion of the show implied President Trump made up the word “de-banking.”
“Trump did have a slight stumble this week while talking about banks, and he introduced an interesting new term called de-bank,” Colin Jost said. “I don’t know what the hell de-bank means, but you might have to take ‘de-ambulance’ to see ‘de-doctor.’”
SNL did a segment mocking Trump for using the word de-bank:
"Trump introduced an interesting new term: de-banking. I don't know what the hell de-bank even means."
This is what happens when you live in your own echo chamber.
Not one SNL writer or audience member realized that…
De-banking is a real term and it is a real thing that is happening to conservatives all over the world.
James O’Keefe previously exposed how Chase Bank’s “debanking” policies targeted pro-Trump activists.
A couple of years ago, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell’s multi-million dollar businesses and charities got completely debanked because he supported Trump.
A few years ago, without warning, The Gateway Pundit was banned from PayPal.
SNL was widely criticized for its woke smugness.
SNL's in such a hurry to dunk on Trump that they made themselves look like idiots again.
The woke smugness from SNL is out of control.
