Woke SNL Criticized for Making Fun of President Trump’s Use of the Term “De-Banking” (VIDEO)

In the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, Colin Jost, who hosts the “Weekend Update” portion of the show implied President Trump made up the word “de-banking.”

“Trump did have a slight stumble this week while talking about banks, and he introduced an interesting new term called de-bank,” Colin Jost said. “I don’t know what the hell de-bank means, but you might have to take ‘de-ambulance’ to see ‘de-doctor.’”

Watch:

De-banking is a real term and it is a real thing that is happening to conservatives all over the world.

James O’Keefe previously exposed how Chase Bank’s “debanking” policies targeted pro-Trump activists.

A couple of years ago, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell’s multi-million dollar businesses and charities got completely debanked because he supported Trump.

A few years ago, without warning, The Gateway Pundit was banned from PayPal.

SNL was widely criticized for its woke smugness.

David Greyson

