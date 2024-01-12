WEF, WHO, and Globalist Elites to Discuss ‘Disease X’ at Upcoming Summit: Predictions of a Pandemic “20 Times More Deadly Than COVID-19”

The World Economic Forum (WEF), headed by Klaus Schwab, is convening global leaders to brace for an imminent threat referred to as “Disease X”.

The term “Disease X” is used by the WHO to represent a hypothetical, unknown pathogen that could cause a serious international epidemic.

The world’s most exclusive club of doom and gloom is predicting a pandemic 20 times more deadly than COVID-19.

According to the WEF’s official statement, the looming threat of ‘Disease X’ has been cast into the spotlight by none other than the World Health Organization (WHO).

It can be recalled World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued a warning just weeks after the WHO officially ended the global health emergency related to COVID-19, that the planet must be prepared for a disease deadlier than Covid-19.

The upcoming summit is scheduled for January 17 in Davos, Switzerland.

The guest speakers include:

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO

Shyam Bishen, Head of the Centre for Health and Healthcare at WEF

Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips

Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals

Nisia Trindade Lima, Minister of Health, Brazil

Michel Demaré, Chair of the Board, AstraZeneca

Jamil Edmond Anderlini, Editor-in-Chief, Europe, Politico

These elites are likely to consider measures that could include restrictions on free speech to push their propaganda and their vaccination strategies like what they did for COVID-19.

And surprisingly, so-called experts are now working on a vaccine for a virus that doesn’t exist yet.

The BBC reported, that the UK Health Security Agency is “scanning the horizon for threats and starting work on vaccines, just in case.”

Critics are raising concerns, suggesting that the move to work on a vaccine for ‘Disease X’ smacks of a script where the vaccine dictates the emergence of the virus, rather than the other way around.

WATCH:

They are literally working on a vaccine for a virus that doesn’t exist yet. They call it disease “X” because nobody knows what it is yet. Can’t make this crap up. pic.twitter.com/f1VMEEFLiA — Freyja™ (@FreyjaTarte) November 30, 2023

Former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Monica Crowley wrote, “Just in time for the election, a new contagion to allow them to implement a new WHO treaty, lockdown again, restrict free speech and destroy more freedoms. Sound far-fetched? So did what happened in 2020. When your enemies tell you what they’re planning and what they’re planning FOR, believe them. And get ready.”

Public figure, author, physician-scientist, Dr. Peter McCullough wrote, “”Disease X” is a concept, to create a pathogen (virus, bacteria, etc) in order to generate highly profitable, government purchases vaccines which are administered to the whole world, over and over again, the business plan of Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) vaccines formed by WEF and Gates Foundation.