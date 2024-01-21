“We Were the Gatekeepers. We Owned the facts as Well” – Watch: Wall Street Journal Chief Editor Whines About Losing Control of the Narrative at Davos

by
Emma Tucker, Wall Street Journal Chief Editor, speaking at Davos.

Emma Tucker’s appearance at the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering at Davos is making the rounds this week.

Emma Tucker is the Chief Editor at The Wall Street Journal.  She is very upset that no one trusts the legacy media anymore.

Emma traveled to Switzerland to complain about the lack of trust people have in the Western mainstream media.  Maybe it’s all the lies?

Emma Tucker: If you go back really not that long ago, as I say, we owned the news. We were the gatekeepers, and we very much owned the facts as well. If it said it in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, then that was a fact. Nowadays, people can go to all sorts of different sources for the news, and they’re much more questioning about what we’re saying. So it’s no longer good enough for us just to say, this is what happened, or this is the news we have to explain, almost like explain our working. So readers expect to understand how we source stories. They want to know how we go about getting stories. We have to sort of lift the bonnet, as it were, and in a way that newspapers aren’t used to doing, and explain to people what we’re doing. We need to be much more transparent about how we go about collecting the news.

This actually sounds like a good thing. What is she complaining about? At The Gateway Pundit we ALWAYS link to our source. We provide you the link so you can research and confirm our reporting yourself. We think this is a good thing. What is it with these people?

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

