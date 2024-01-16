WAYNE ROOT: Trump is Secretariat. DeSantis and Nikki are Headed for the Glue Factory

By Wayne Allyn Root

Donald J. Trump is the closest thing to Secretariat that we’ve ever seen in American politics.

Do you remember Secretariat? Secretariat is the greatest racehorse in the history of racing. The winner of the famous Triple Crown. The holder of the fastest times in all three races of the Triple Crown. Nothing could stop Secretariat. No one could beat Secretariat. Secretariat is a legend. Secretariat is the G.O.A.T. (the greatest of all time).

Sound familiar? That’s Trump- an unstoppable, unbeatable force. Super-human. A living legend. The G.O.A.T.

Here’s a man who was impeached twice; faced four years of hatred; was called “Hitler” and “Nazi” and “KKK”; was demonized 24/7 by the media…and still got the most votes in the history of the presidency…the most votes of any Republican ever…and the most new votes in his second presidential race of any president in history.

Now almost four years later…after 4 indictments; facing over 700 years in prison; and branded as a dictator who will destroy democracy, shred the US Constitution and assassinate his rivals…Trump just won a shocking landslide in Iowa by the biggest margin in history. Trump won 98 of 99 counties (losing the only county by 1 vote)…he won a landslide among virtually every voting group…he doubled his support in Iowa from his first presidential run in 2016…he steamrolled Iowa like no one in history, on one of the coldest days in history.

That may have been a surprise to the media and the hosts at CNN and MSNBC, but not to me. I spent the past week on my national radio and TV shows predicting the worst cold in the history of the Iowa Caucus would benefit Trump because Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are merely “politicians.” No one goes out in 30 below 0 temperatures for “just another politician.”

But Trump is a living legend and super hero. Trump’s supporters love the man. Trump’s voters would walk on hot coals for Trump. I predicted waiting in line to vote in 30 below 0 temperatures would never deter Trump voters. They would do anything for this man they love and appreciate- who they understand has sacrificed everything for the American people.

Then we have Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.

DeSantis gambled EVERYTHING on Iowa. His campaign was dying, running out of money, donors, supporters, volunteers, literally on its last gasp. So, DeSantis decided to gamble everything on Iowa. DeSantis spent all his money, and all his staff, and every volunteer in Iowa for months. He campaigned in all 99 counties- something no presidential candidate has ever done. The Florida Governor, for all intents and purposes, became an Iowa resident.

DeSantis was endorsed by Iowa’s popular Governor. He was endorsed by the most popular Christian pastor and leader in Iowa- the man whose endorsement in the past has led to victory after victory. DeSantis received over 55,000 “pledge cards” from voters pledging to vote for him.

Result? DeSantis lost all 99 counties. This is what we call “an old fashioned butt whipping.” This was a landslide repudiation of DeSantis. He gambled and lost everything.

And what did poor, shell-shocked, delusional Ron DeSantis say after getting annihilated in Iowa? “We got our ticket punched out of Iowa.” Bizarre. DeSantis is delusional.

Nikki Haley is even worse. She finished in third place. And what did she say? “Now it’s a two-person race.” Huh? Nikki is delusional and math challenged.

It’s over. It’s been over since last March when Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg indicted Trump over false, ridiculous, ludicrous charges. On that day, I predicted the race was over. I said, “Democrats and Alvin Bragg just guaranteed Trump the GOP nomination…made him the 47th President of the United States…and a martyr. Thank you!”

Poor DeSantis and Nikki Haley and all the others never stood a chance. Each new Trump indictment over ludicrous fake charges…and each attempt to disqualify Trump and remove him from the ballot…proved to voters this was a political persecution, witch-hunt of all witch-hunts, and unprecedented weaponization of government.

Everyone and anyone with a brain gets the idea: Democrats are scared to death of Trump and desperate to stop Trump at all costs.

This was always about obsession. This was always about mental-illness. Democrats became their own worst enemy. Democrats made this legend. Democrats made this super-hero. Democrats made this martyr. Democrats made Trump an unstoppable force. They have no one to blame, but themselves.

DeSantis and Nikki Haley never had a chance. This race was over before it started. Now it’s officially over. And the longer they stay in, the more foolish and delusional they look.

My advice to delusional DeSantis and Nikki…

Drop out ASAP. There is no path to victory for either of you. Trump will win New Hampshire next. Then comes my home state of Nevada. Trust me on this one- a record-setting Nevada landslide is coming. Trump will win the Nevada Caucus by the biggest margin in the country. Nikki Haley isn’t even on the ballot in the Nevada Caucus. Trump will beat DeSantis one-on-one by 50 points.

Then Trump will destroy Nikki in her home state of South Carolina by 30 points. Trump is beating DeSantis in his home state of Florida by 40 points. Trump will win all 50 states. It’s over. Drop out now and retain your dignity. And quickly endorse Trump. Or you both have no political future left in the GOP.

Just admit it…Trump is Secretariat. And DeSantis and Nikki are headed for the glue factory.

Wayne Allyn Root is known as “the Conservative Warrior.” Watch Wayne’s TV shows- “America’s Top Ten Countdown” on Real America’s Voice TV Network on Saturdays at Noon ET…and Wayne’s daily TV show on Lindell TV 2 at 7 pm ET at FrankSpeech.com. He is also host of the nationally-syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Audio Network, daily at 6 pm ET. Wayne’s latest book is a #1 bestseller, “The Great Patriot BUY-cott Book.” You can order here: https://www.amazon.com/Great-Patriot-BUY-cott-Book-Conservative/dp/099173372X/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1676215826&sr=8-1