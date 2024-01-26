WAYNE ROOT: This is THE Most Dangerous Moment in America’s History. We are All Texans Now.

By Wayne Allyn Root

Now that President Trump has (for all intents and purposes) wrapped up the GOP presidential nomination for the third time, Democrats are dead- and they know it. If this next election is about a fair, honest, popular vote- Democrats lose by a landslide in November.

Desperate Democrats see it in the latest polls. They can feel it as young people, blacks and Latinos all move towards Trump. Black community leaders in Chicago are even announcing because of the open border disaster they will vote Republican in November. There is no one left. Democrats are facing a massive defeat in November.

But that’s why this is the most dangerous moment in America’s history.

We have an evil “enemy from within” inside the White House with Biden (and his boss Obama). And they can see their reign of terror is ending. They’re desperate to hold onto power, but they see it slipping away.

They have two choices now…

Either try to win the election by rigging and cheating at unimaginable levels…far worse than in 2020.

Or burn the country down on the way out the door, so that Trump inherits a disaster- a country on fire…divided like never before…on the verge of collapse…on the verge of civil war…on the verge of World War 3…and in the throes of a massive foreign invasion overwhelming our economy, schools and healthcare system.

I had an uncanny crystal ball eight years ago. So, heed my warning now- eight years later.

On October 30th, 2016, I was the opening speaker for presidential candidate Donald J. Trump in Las Vegas- one week before the 2016 election. It seems like a lifetime ago. I told the crowd this was a life-or-death moment for America. Either we elected Trump, or we’d face the end of America.

I predicted exactly how Democrats would intentionally destroy America.

Hillary would be the 3rd term of Obama. She (and her boss Obama) would finish the job Obama started by opening the southern border and inviting the entire world in. Tens of millions of foreign invaders would be waved into our country- many of them criminals…many of them terrorists…many of them military-age males sent by our enemies like China…many of them carrying disease…all of them collectively requiring trillions of dollars of money printing and debt to pay for their cradle-to-grave welfare, food stamps, free healthcare and the massive costs of police, courts and prisons from the crime wave they’d bring.

Then I finished up my speech by warning, if Hillary and her boss Obama got their chance to “fundamentally change” the demographics of America with this evil open borders plan, there would NEVER be another Republican president. The Democrat Voter Fraud Machine would register these tens of millions of illegal aliens to vote Democrat.

I warned that electing Donald J Trump was our last chance to elect a Republican in our nation’s history.

Trump won that 2016 election- as I predicted. As a matter of fact, I made the biggest bet of my life on Trump to win and made a small fortune. Because of Trump’s upset victory, there was no Hillary, and no third term of Obama.

Trump turned the nation around and made the border secure, and created prosperity and jobs, and peace around the world. He made America great again. He was the greatest president of my lifetime- surpassing even Ronald Reagan.

But then dirty, desperate-for-power, Democrats created a new plan. They rigged and stole the 2020 election with millions of fake mail-in ballots. Now they had their third term of Obama- delayed by four years. Next they put into play the exact plan I warned about and predicted in 2016- they opened the borders and invited the whole world in.

Now comes the most dangerous moment in history.

There are 12 months from today through Presidential Inauguration Day on January 20, 2025. No matter what else Democrats do to try to maintain power…no matter what evil plans they put into play…no matter if President Trump wins again…Democrats know one thing…

They have twelve months to accelerate this intentional destruction of America, through this mass foreign invasion.

So, heed my warning: “You ‘aint seen nothing yet.” Ten million illegals have already come in. Those are just the ones that got caught. Another ten million were “got aways.” That’s 20 million in three years.

That’s a foreign army inside our country.

But now Biden and his boss Obama have twelve months to “make it rain” like never before. They will accelerate the plan. This is their window. 20 million illegals in three years will look small, compared to what Democrats will do in the next 12 months.

They will wave in 20 million illegal aliens, or 30 million, in only a 12-month period. What you’re about to see at our southern border is unimaginable chaos, crisis and catastrophe. This is how they steal the upcoming election, or if they lose to Trump, this is their “parting gift.” Their middle finger to Trump and America.

They want to fill America with so many illegal aliens, criminals, Hamas terrorists, MS-13 gangbangers, welfare addicts, and military-age males from China, that even Trump can’t turn it around. He inherits a failing country on the verge of collapse and civil war.

The next 12 months is their window.

That’s why Texas is so important. At this moment in time, Texas holds the future of America in its hands. Biden (and his boss Obama) will do anything to stop Texas. Can Texas stand up to the president, the federal government, and the Supreme Court? Can they show red Republican states how to block the foreign invasion? Can they keep America safe until the cavalry (Trump) rides in? Our future rides on Texas. Will they stand strong, or will they fold?

We’re all Texans now.

