WAYNE ROOT: I Say Out Loud What Others Only Whisper: Is There Any Patriot in America Who Isn’t Thinking Supreme Court Justices are Being Bribed, or Blackmailed?

By Wayne Allyn Root

C’mon. Admit It. You know you’re thinking the same thing. It’s so obvious. It’s just common sense. Anyone who isn’t at least wondering is a naïve fool.

I grew up in an all-Italian mafia neighborhood in New York. I know when the fix is in. I know when someone has taken a bribe. I know when the mafia has got their “hooks” into someone.

Something is wrong with our United States Supreme Court. Something smells to high heaven. Something is “hinkey.” Someone is being bribed, threatened, intimidated, or extorted.

This just isn’t normal. It makes no sense. Conservatives have the edge. Not just 5-4…but a safe, overwhelming 6-3 edge. We should be winning every major Supreme Court case.

And yet we keep losing with the most obvious, clear-cut, life-or-death-of-America cases. Cases that should be slam dunks. Cases where it’s so clear that no conservative, or patriot in all of America would vote against us. Cases where a vote against us is a vote for the intentional destruction of America.

Yet yesterday our 6-3 edge at the Supreme Court became a 5-4 loss in the most obvious, simple, clear-cut case in history. Again. Just like Obamacare (twice). Just like allowing illegal aliens to count in the U.S. Census that determines who represents us in Congress.

Yesterday, the Supremes voted 5-4 against Texas and A) in favor of the insane, radical, Marxist madmen of the Biden administration…B) in favor of open borders and against the Sovereignty of the United States of America…C) in favor of the intentional destruction of America…D) against States Rights enshrined in the U.S. Constitution…and E) in favor of leaving the American people completely helpless to stop a mass invasion of our country.

Who could possibly vote against the interests of America and a secure border? Who could possibly vote against Texas and ignore States Rights? Who could rule that a state and its legal American citizens have no right to defend against a mass invasion of criminals? Who could possibly vote that as millions of military-age males from Hamas, Hezbollah, MS-13 and our mortal enemy China pour into our border, a state cannot even put up razor wire to try to slow the invasion down?

Two “conservatives” voted that way.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Amy Barrett was one of the recent Trump appointments, recommended to President Trump by the fantastic, pro-Constitution, Federalist Society.

How is this possible? There is not one conservative, or patriot in all of America who would have voted this way. So how do two supposedly “conservative” justices stab America in the back, and vote against States Rights, and for the destruction of America?

I’ll say it out loud.

It’s my opinion that we just found out who the bribed and/or blackmailed, rat-fink TRAITORS are. No normal, honest, pro-rule-of-law, pro-American judge on earth would vote this way. It’s not even possible. It’s unimaginable. It’s absurd. It’s insanity.

It’s like two conservative judges just voted for national suicide.

Think about it. These two “conservative justices” just voted for letting in all the world’s criminals to murder us…all the world’s armies to conquer us…all the world’s third world poverty and misery to bankrupt us…all the world’s disease…all the world’s pedophilia and child sex trafficking….all the world’s drugs….all the world’s fentanyl to keep killing over 100,000 of our American children annually.

They voted to keep raising our national debt by an insane half a TRILLION DOLLARS per year to pay for the welfare, food stamps, housing, schooling and healthcare of these illegal invaders, until our economy collapses.

They ruled that in response to this mass foreign invasion…we the people…and the states of the United States…have no say.

This is the same Supreme Court…and the same two conservative justices…who believe Big Brother has the right to lockdown its own citizens, close their businesses, and restrict their civil rights…and use government mandates to force a deadly, untested, experimental vaccine that clearly violates the Nuremberg Code into our bodies…but we have no right to stop a foreign invasion from destroying our lives and our country.

Does any of this make sense to you? That ANYONE could vote for this? Let alone two conservative justices? Something is very wrong.

Our country is being sold down the river.

It’s my opinion that these “conservative” Supreme Court justices are either bribed, or blackmailed by the Deep State, DC Swamp, foreign governments like China, or the Mexican Drug Cartels. Or all of the above.

It’s my opinion that a vote like this could never happen unless a gun is to the head of these justices.

Someone clearly has a video of these justices doing something terrible, or evil. Perhaps someone was taking trips to Jeffrey Epstein’s island. Perhaps someone is getting paid tens of millions of dollars in offshore bank accounts for keeping the human trafficking, sex trafficking and drug trafficking flowing at the open border.

Or perhaps the Mexican Drug Cartel has shown these justices photos of their children at school, and at home, and threatens to kidnap and murder their children, if they don’t vote to keep the border open.

I know this. Something is very wrong. No one votes this way. Unless they have a gun to their head. Or unless someone is dirty and has sold out their country.

Wayne Allyn Root is known as “the Conservative Warrior.” Watch Wayne’s TV shows- “America’s Top Ten Countdown” on Real America’s Voice TV Network on Saturdays at Noon ET…and Wayne’s daily TV show on Lindell TV 2 at 7 pm ET at FrankSpeech.com. He is also host of the nationally-syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Audio Network, daily at 6 pm ET. Wayne’s latest book is a #1 bestseller, “The Great Patriot BUY-cott Book.” You can order here: https://www.amazon.com/Great-Patriot-BUY-cott-Book-Conservative/dp/099173372X/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1676215826&sr=8-1