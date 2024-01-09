WAYNE ROOT: Because of Open Borders, Are You Waiting for a Terrible Terrorist Attack Any Day Now? Your Wait is Over. The Largest Terror Attack in U.S. History Has Already Happened. Here It Is.

By Wayne Allyn Root

Have you seen the polls? Most Americans are angry and shocked about our open borders. They are literally in shock that any U.S. President would allow this to happen. A huge majority defines this as an “invasion.” A huge majority says this is a national security crisis.

Here is what most Americans can see and understand…

Open borders are leading to massive increases in spending…welfare…food stamps…national debt…the bankruptcy of America.

And of course, a massive decline in our quality of living.

Open borders are overwhelming the system and will inevitably lead to the collapse of our economy, civil society, and eventually our entire country. A country without borders is no longer a country.

Open borders have produced an unprecedented crime epidemic. We are letting in all the world’s violent criminals, murderers, rapists, robbers, drug dealers and deadly MS-13 gangbangers. All combined with a dramatic shortage of police.

Open borders will lead to the implosion of our public school system and disaster for our children’s future. Classrooms will be overcrowded; there aren’t enough teachers; schools will be overwhelmed with crime, gangs, drugs and teen pregnancy.

Open borders will lead to a national security catastrophe- because we have no idea why countless military age males from China are pouring across our border. But we can guess- to create crisis and confusion, and attack America and our infrastructure from within, if China invades Taiwan.

Open borders are leading to the death of America’s cities- now filled with crime, drugs, homeless, needles, poop and pee.

Open borders will lead to third world disease and new deadly pandemics.

Open borders will lead to bankruptcy of the healthcare system- because where will we get the money to pay for all the world’s sick…and for ordinary medical care for tens of millions of new illegal aliens and their children?

I think every normal, non-brainwashed, non-communist American gets all of this.

And I believe most Americans are scared to death of a terrorist attack upon our homeland any day now.

But what most people don’t understand yet, is the

REAL terrorist attack has already happened…

We are experiencing a massive terrorist attack on the health and healthcare options of every American citizen.

The REAL terrorist attack is that Biden, his boss Obama (the real President), and the Democrat Party have opened the borders and welcomed in 10 million (or more) illegal aliens…

That’s 10 million new mouths to feed inside America. Add in “got aways” and the true number may be 20 million. In only 3 years.

But there aren’t any new doctors.

Doctors don’t grow on trees. It takes a decade to educate a doctor. So, who will take care of 20 million (or more) new patients? Who will take care of you, your spouse, your children, your elderly mom and dad? And you don’t have to wait for this tragic healthcare catastrophe….

It’s happening right now in my hometown of Las Vegas.

There are just not enough doctors. Some of my friends are sick and in pain. These aren’t bums on welfare. These are middle class and upper middle class Americans. People who have worked and paid taxes their whole lives. Yet they can’t find a doctor.

My friends spend hours making calls. Many doctors are taking no new patients. If they find one, they are told they have to wait 6 months for an appointment. Then it may take another 6 months for specialized treatment. They’re in pain. What if this long wait leads to permanent lifetime damage? What if they die before getting necessary treatment?

Why would anyone do this to the American people?

This is about to get much worse. More illegal alien invaders pour through our porous open borders every day. Millions more. And still, there are no new doctors. No one can tell me who will take care of these people? And of course, who will take care of us- the American people? Where will the new doctors suddenly come from?

This means you, and me, and our children are screwed. In an emergency, you are going to wait hours, or days in a hospital waiting room, or a crowded hospital hallway.

You are going to wait weeks, or months, for a doctor appointment. You are going to wait months, or a year for treatment, or surgery. While in pain and misery. By the time you get treatment, you could be DEAD.

And the cost for healthcare will skyrocket. So will your health insurance. So will your taxes. All of this, so our own government can provide free healthcare for millions of poverty-stricken, illegal foreign invaders- who have no right to be here in the first place.

And what if these foreigners bring a new disease pandemic? Can you imagine the lines to see doctors? You’ll be deathly ill, or your child will be, waiting in line for days, or weeks to see a doctor.

It’s clear that Democrats hate you. They hate America. They hate American citizens. They want you to live in poverty and misery. They want you to suffer. Or they want you to die.

You know what you call people who would do this to their own citizens?

Communists, terrorists and traitors.

So, stop waiting for a terror attack in our homeland. Or waves of terror attacks. The wait is over. This nightmare is now reality.

Democrats are the terrorists. And the massive terror attack has happened- to your health and healthcare. We are all screwed.

I have only the following solutions: Pray to God. Pray for a miracle. Pray for the election in November of President Donald J. Trump.

Wayne Allyn Root is known as “the Conservative Warrior.” Watch Wayne’s TV shows- “America’s Top Ten Countdown” on Real America’s Voice TV Network on Saturdays at Noon ET…and Wayne’s daily TV show on Lindell TV 2 at 7 pm ET at FrankSpeech.com. He is also host of the nationally-syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Audio Network, daily at 6 pm ET. Wayne’s latest book is a #1 bestseller, “The Great Patriot BUY-cott Book.” You can order here: https://www.amazon.com/Great-Patriot-BUY-cott-Book-Conservative/dp/099173372X/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1676215826&sr=8-1