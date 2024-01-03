WATCH: Vivek Ramaswamy Obliterates Woke Washington Post ‘Reporter’ With Epic Response After She Asks Him a Stupid Gotcha Question Regarding White Supremacy

Iowa caucus-goers on Wednesday witnessed a legacy media “reporter” being obliterated by the most based presidential candidate in the GOP Presidential Primary outside of President Trump.

As Mediaite reported, a female Washington Post reporter wanted Vivek Ramaswamy’s take on the overhyped subject of white nationalism after former Rep. Steve King (R-IA) endorsed him Tuesday. King was repeatedly accused by the left of embracing white nationalism while in office and lost his House seat in 2020 after being stripped of his committee assignments over the issue.

The outlet revealed the confrontation took place at a Wednesday campaign event in Scott County, Iowa.

She proceeded to ask him a stupid, gotcha question on the matter, which Ramaswamy promptly turned around on her in epic fashion, to the audience’s delight. The result was pure destruction.

WATCH:

Reporter: Do you condemn white supremacy and white nationalism? Vivek: What kind of.. who are you with? Reporter: Washington Post. *crowd laughs* pic.twitter.com/Ne9kt1QNWb — Chris Carapezza (@Chris_Carapezza) January 3, 2024

Transcript:

Reporter: Do you condemn white supremacy and white nationalism? Ramaswamy: What kind of.. who are you with? Reporter: Washington Post. (crowd laughs) Ramaswamy: So potato, potato (uses different pronunciations). Of course, I condemn any form of racial discrimination in this country. But I think that the presumption of your question is fundamentally based on a falsehood that that is the main form of racial discrimination in this country. Institutionalized racism today is institutionalized discrimination based on affirmative action. Was there a point in our history where there have been forms of anti-black or anti-brown discrimination after the Civil War and otherwise? Yes. But you are looking in the rear-view mirror and posing a question that is so far removed from what the reality is today. This myth of white supremacy, the closest you could find was Jussie Smollett, where you all were jumping up and down over some false narrative. The best way you were able to find your instance of white supremacy was a guy who was paying his fellow people to stage something that didn’t happen.

But instead of moving on, the reporter doubled down on her stupidity. Unsurprisingly, Ramaswamy finished her off in style.

WAPO reporter doubles down: You didn’t say that you condemn white supremacy, though. She immediately regrets it.@VivekGRamaswamy isn’t going to play the game. pic.twitter.com/2NHshriVZa — Chris Carapezza (@Chris_Carapezza) January 3, 2024

Reporter: You didn’t say that you condemn white supremacy, though.

Ramaswamy: I'm not gonna recite some catechism for you. I'm against vicious racial discrimination in this country, so I'm not pledging allegiance to your new religion of modern wokeism. I'm not going to bend the knee to your religion. I'm not asking you to bend the knee to mine. Do I condemn vicious racial discrimination? Yes, I do. Am I going to play your silly game of gotcha? No, I'm not. This is why people have lost trust, and I know you are going to print the headline tomorrow: "Vivek Ramaswamy refuses to condemn white supremacy" because you asked a stupid question. I condemn racial discrimination in this country, but the kind of vicious racial discrimination we see today is discrimination in a totally different direction. You wanna know what the best way is to end discrimination on the basis of race? Stop discriminating on the basis of race. Do that, and we are going to move the country forward. You people have been responsible for dividing this country to a breaking point, creating a projection of national division. I meet people of every shade of melanin (skin color) who are hungry for providing unity in this country. Shame on you. Look people in the eye and tell them what you've actually failed to tell them for the last five years. Own the accountability for your own failures as the media.

Ramaswamy posted on X afterward that this was the stupidest question he had received from the media thus far.