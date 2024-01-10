WATCH: Trump Warns Obama Can be Charged For Drone Strikes if Court Rules Against Immunity Claims

President Trump’s attorney John Sauer appeared before a three-judge panel for the DC Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday morning to argue Trump’s immunity claims in Jack Smith’s DC case.

The three-judge panel hearing oral arguments on immunity claims: Florence Pan (Biden appointee), Michelle Childs (Biden appointee), and Karen Henderson (George W. Bush appointee).

Recall that Jack Smith went completely off the rails and told a federal appeals court that Trump’s immunity argument would allow him to order his supporters to murder opposing lawmakers.

Trump’s lawyers argued that Trump is immune from federal prosecution for alleged ‘crimes’ committed while he served as US President.

Jack Smith argued Trump is not immune from prosecution because he could order the murder of his political opponents or sell nuclear secrets.

Oral arguments in the DC Circuit Court of Appeals began on Tuesday morning. In the meantime Judge Chutkan ordered a stay on all proceedings in Jack Smith’s DC case pending appeal.

A three-judge panel heard oral arguments on Tuesday and appeared skeptical of Trump’s immunity claims – one judge, a Biden appointee, asked attorney John Sauer if Trump would be subject to criminal prosecution if he ordered SEAL Team 6 to assassinate his political rivals.

“Could a president who ordered SEAL Team 6 to assassinate a political rival, and is not impeached, would he be subject to criminal prosecution?” Judge Florence Pan, a Biden appointee asked John Sauer.

John Sauer, former Solicitor General of Missouri and friend of The Gateway Pundit, replied, “If he were impeached and convicted first… my answer is qualified yes, there is a political process that would have to occur under the structure of our Constitution which would require impeachment and conviction by the Senate in these exceptional cases…”

Trump, flanked by his attorneys after appearing in court, warned Barack Obama could be prosecuted for his drone strikes which killed civilians.

“It’ll be bedlam in the country,” Trump said if the prosecution continues.

Biden can also be prosecuted for his botched Afghanistan withdrawal that resulted in the death of 13 US service members.

“The lowest moment, I think, in the history of our country was Afghanistan – the way we withdrew. With shame. We surrendered. People were killed, 13 great soldiers killed…[Biden] could be prosecuted for that. So you can’t have a president without immunity,” Trump said.

One of Trump’s lawyers said as soon as they argued that Obama could be prosecuted for drone strikes, all of a sudden Jack Smith pivoted and said that Obama should be protected from criminal prosecution because of presidential immunity.

WATCH: