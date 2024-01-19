WATCH: Never-Before-Seen Footage Released From Trump’s April 2023 NYC Civil Fraud Trial Deposition with Letitia James

MSNBC obtained never-before-seen footage of Trump’s April 2023 NYC civil fraud trial deposition with radical Marxist New York Attorney General Letitia James.

In September 2022 Letitia James filed a lawsuit against Trump seeking $250 million in ‘damages’ when there is no victim in this fraud case and she is also seeking to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York. She accused Trump of inflating his assets and defrauding lenders and insurance companies.

Earlier this month James dialed it up and announced she will be seeking $370 million in damages from Trump.

In addition to increasing the amount of ‘damages’ she wants Trump to pay, Letitia James is seeking a lifetime ban for him from the real estate industry.

MSNBC trashed Trump as they reported on the newly released deposition footage. At one MSNBC host, Lisa Rubin laughed as she reported on Trump complaining about legal fees being one of his largest expenses (lawfare).

WATCH:

WATCH: Never-before-seen footage released from Trump’s April 2023 civil fraud trial deposition. @lawofruby breaks down what we’ve learned so far: pic.twitter.com/z7RHlLUxGP — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 19, 2024

Earlier this month Trump took over the Manhattan courtroom and insisted he is the victim of fraud in this case. He’s right.

In November a Deutsche Bank executive who worked to approve at least one of Trump’s loans testified that it is “atypical, but not entirely unusual” to reduce a client’s asset values and still approve a loan.

This type of lending is typical in high net-worth, high-profile clients like Donald Trump. Anyone with basic knowledge of banking, lending, portfolio and credit risk management knows this.

“A Deutsche Bank AG executive gave testimony that could bolster Donald Trump’s defense in his civil fraud trial, telling a New York judge that prospective clients can get loans even after reporting a net worth far higher than the lender’s own calculations.” Bloomberg previously reported.

“David Williams, who worked on at least one of three loans Deutsche Bank made to Trump in the years before he was elected president, testified Tuesday that it’s “atypical, but not entirely unusual” for the bank to cut a client’s stated asset value by 50% and approve a loan anyway, as it did with Trump,” Bloomberg reported.

Williams testified that Trump’s stated assets are merely an opinion and a difference of opinion in asset values does not disqualify the potential borrower from a loan.

“It’s just a difference of opinion,” Williams said, according to Bloomberg.

Far-left Trump hating Judge Engoron is expected to make a decision on this fraud trial by the end of the month.