WATCH: Illegal Aliens Cross Border Feet Away From Speaker Johnson Live Presser on Biden Border Invasion

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday held a press conference from the US-Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas to highlight Biden’s border invasion.

More than 300,000 illegal aliens crossed over the US border on Biden’s open border invitation in December, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Speaker Johnson and nearly 60 House Republicans traveled to Eagle Pass to announce they are ready to shut down the government if the border isn’t closed.

Congressmen Gaetz, Biggs, Good, Crane, and others joined Speaker Johnson.

Illegal aliens crossed the Rio Grande into the United States just yards away from Speaker Johnson’s press conference.

According to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, a group of illegals from Venezuela shouting “ayuda” (help) tried to cross into Eagle Pass in front of the House Republicans.

Additional footage of the invasion in Eagle Pass, Texas:

