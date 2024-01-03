WATCH: Illegal Aliens Cross Border Feet Away From Speaker Johnson Live Presser on Biden Border Invasion

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday held a press conference from the US-Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas to highlight Biden’s border invasion.

More than 300,000 illegal aliens crossed over the US border on Biden’s open border invitation in December, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Speaker Johnson and nearly 60 House Republicans traveled to Eagle Pass to announce they are ready to shut down the government if the border isn’t closed.

Congressmen Gaetz, Biggs, Good, Crane, and others joined Speaker Johnson.

The border crisis is a direct result of President Biden’s failed policies. House Republicans are getting a first-hand look at the chaos and destruction. Tune in to our press conference live from Eagle Pass, Texas at 3:30pm ET: https://t.co/S3FeewZqzW — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 3, 2024

Illegal aliens crossed the Rio Grande into the United States just yards away from Speaker Johnson’s press conference.

Here is video of migrants crossing into the United States just a few feet from ⁦@SpeakerJohnson⁩ and House Republicans. pic.twitter.com/IL0T7bequa — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2024

According to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, a group of illegals from Venezuela shouting “ayuda” (help) tried to cross into Eagle Pass in front of the House Republicans.

NEW: A group of illegal immigrants from Venezuela are trying to cross illegally into Eagle Pass right now in front of the GOP House delegation of nearly 60 representatives. Some are yelling “ayuda” (help) others were asking us where they can enter. Blocked by TX razor wire. pic.twitter.com/aWUkbJPrqC — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 3, 2024

Additional footage of the invasion in Eagle Pass, Texas: