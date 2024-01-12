Was Double Murder of Young San Antonio Couple a Drug Deal Gone Bad or Something More?

Heavily pregnant Savanah Soto and her boyfriend were reported missing in December after she failed to report for an appointment to have her pregnancy induced. Savanah’s baby was also killed in the attack.

The two went missing after Matthew posted a photo of the pair with Matthew flashing a huge wad of cash.

Two Hispanic men Christopher Preciado and his father, Ramon Preciado, 53, were arrested last week after footage was discovered of the two with the victim’s vehicle on the night of the killings. The two men were caught on security camera at the scene.

Christopher Preciado admitted to killing the three victims but claims it was in self defense.

The local police say the cause of death was a “drug deal gone bad.” But is that really what happened?

Soto’s family said they had no knowledge of the mother-to-be’s dabbling in narcotics.

Sources speaking off record to The Gateway Pundit believe there is more to this triple murder and it may be connected to Mexican cartel operations.

The social media post of Matthew flashing the huge stack of cash may have upset some people.

We cannot confirm those rumors at this time. TGP will continue to follow this tragic story.

Here is video from KEN5.

