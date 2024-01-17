Walgreens Closing Boston Location in Poor Neighborhood Due to Theft, Locals Outraged (VIDEO)

Walgreens is closing a store in a lower income neighborhood of Boston due to rampant theft and the people who live there are outraged. They’re actually protesting the store over news of the closure.

This is a familiar chain of events in liberal cities. The Democrats who run the city allow theft and don’t punish criminals. Then the store decides to close and suddenly everyone is angry at the store instead of the people who actually caused the problem.

This is going to happen in more and more cities until Democrats decide they want to punish crime.

As Walgreens prepares to close a store in Boston’s crime-ridden Roxbury neighborhood, residents are outraged. “This Walgreens is critical, not just to this community but the surrounding communities and the seniors,” said Rev. Miniard Culpepper during a Friday protest outside the pharmacy, according to WBZ-TV. The store is scheduled to close on Jan. 31. The nearest Walgreens location that will remain for Roxbury residents is about a mile away. Customer Lucille Culpepper-Jones, who is calling for the store to remain open, said she cannot visit the next-nearest Walgreens because she would not feel safe making that walk alone, according to The Boston Globe. The store’s closure comes as retail theft is on the rise in many urban areas.

Walgreens is closing its 4th location in Boston in the black area of Roxbury, a neighborhood plagued by theft. Residents are outraged and shocked. Former NAACP president to stores: "Do what's right for these communities and beyond just your bottom line" pic.twitter.com/tFSZYVQq9I — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 16, 2024

It is not businesses’ responsibility to accept financial losses, especially if the communities refuse to do anything https://t.co/BiS2Vhkfn1 — Jon (@JonnyMicro) January 16, 2024

The idea that a major company should just lose money for the good of the community that’s stolen from them is just tremendously entitled & stupid. https://t.co/fyppHQEZIp — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 16, 2024

It’s not Walgreens‘s fault that Boston won’t put people in jail for stealing. It’s not Walgreens his fault the community won’t police itself. https://t.co/NfDuJU22b6 — commonsense (@commonsense258) January 16, 2024

The people in this neighborhood need to direct their anger at their local political leaders, not Walgreens.