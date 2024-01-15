Vigilant Fox: Yuval Noah Harari Makes Surprising Comments About Donald Trump

This article originally appeared on VigilantNews.com and was republished with permission.

Did he really just say this?

Yuval Noah Harari, one of Barack Obama’s favorite authors and a frequent speaker at Davos, made some shocking statements in an interview with Steven Bartlett, a British YouTuber who runs the channel The Diary of a CEO.

Harari frequently posits the idea that human beings are “hackable” creatures lacking true free will. In a past interview, he raised “the big political and economic question of the 21st century,” which is “What do we need humans for? Or at least, what do we need so many humans for?”

However, Harari seems to now acknowledge that globalist viewpoints, including his own, are becoming increasingly unpopular. When asked the question, “Are you concerned that Trump might be elected again shortly?”, Harari responded, “I think it’s very likely.”

What Harari said next raised even more eyebrows: “… and if it happens [Trump is elected], it is likely to be the kind of like the death blow to what remains of the global order.”

“And he [Trump] says it openly,” Harari added. He argued that figures like Trump and other politicians present a “false dichotomy” between nationalism and globalism, implying that both can co-exist at the same time:

“It should be clear that many of these politicians — they present a false dichotomy, a false binary vision of the world as if you have to choose between patriotism and globalism, between being loyal to your nation and being loyal to some kind of global government or whatever.”

The full interview with Yuval Noah Harari is available to watch via the video below:

