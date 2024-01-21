VIDEO: Senator John Fetterman Says Immigration Crisis “Threatens To Destroy The American Dream”

According to Democrat Sen. John Fetterman, the border crisis is threatening to destroy the American dream as another 300,000 people approach the southern border.

Dailymail.com reports,

Fetterman voiced his concerns about the ongoing migration crisis and demanded a ‘secure border’ as he spoke to CNN’s The Lead anchor Jake Tapper on Friday. The Democratic senator, 54, from Pennsylvania said, ‘I honestly don’t understand why it’s controversial to say we need a secure border.’ ‘And [what] I think about immigration is, we want to provide the American Dream for any migrant. However, it seems very difficult when you have 300,000 people showing up, encountered at our border, to achieve that,’ he added. His remarks come as the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol documented more than 302,000 attempts to cross the U.S. southern border in December, the highest total for a single month ever recorded in history.

On Friday’s show, Fetterman, whose wife arrived in the U.S. undocumented at age 7, touted the benefits of legal migration.

‘I’ve been very clear, in fact, that was weaponized against me [by] Republicans in my race, that I’m very much a strong supporter of immigration, and you know, my wife’s family, that’s the origin story about that,’ he added. But he questioned why progressive critics from the left have issues with his pro-border security stance. ‘I honestly don’t understand,’ he responded to Tapper’s question, ‘Why do you think you’ve been criticized by so many progressives?’ ‘And I think two things can be true at the same time. You can be very supportive of immigration, but we also need to have a secure border,’ he said. In recent weeks, Fetterman has broken from the far-left of his party by showing strong support for Israel since the October 7 Hamas terror attack. He also stated that the U.S. should toughen up its southern border policy, a stance some on the left think is inhumane.

