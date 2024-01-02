VIDEO: Japan Airlines Plane Crash Lands, Bursts into Flames at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport – 5 Reported Dead



An incoming commercial flight at Tokyo’s Haneda airport burst into flames on Tuesday after colliding with a Coast Guard plane, killing five Coast Guard crewmembers.

All 379 passengers reportedly escaped the flaming commercial airplane.

One user on X posted firsthand footage from inside the plane, commenting, “I thought I was going to die.”

Fox News reports,

A thick plume of black smoke rose over an airport runway in Japan on Tuesday after a Japanese aircraft collided with a coast guard aircraft and burst into flames, local media reported. Live footage on public broadcaster NHK showed Japan Airlines passenger plane JAL-516 on a runway at Tokyo’s Haneda airport with flames coming out of its windows. Shortly after, the plane was entirely consumed. The coast guard aircraft pilot escaped, but the five crewmembers were killed, NHK reported. An official confirmed that a Bombardier Dash-8 Coast Guard plane was involved in the collision.

