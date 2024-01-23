VIDEO: The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft Joins Steve Bannon to Discuss the Georgia Voting Machines Scandal and the Halderman Testimony on The War Room

by
Steve Bannon and Jim Hoft discuss the explosive Georgia Election Fraud case on The War Room.

On Friday, in a Federal Court In Atlanta, Georgia, University of Michigan Professor of Computer Science and Engineering J. Alex Halderman testified in front of Judge Amy Totenberg’s courtroom in the Culling vs. Raffensperger lawsuit on the insecure Dominion voting machines used in Georgia elections since 2020.

As reported earlier, during his testimony, Halderman was able to HACK A DOMINION VOTING MACHINE and change the tabulations in front of U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg and the entire courtroom!

Halderman USED ONLY A PEN TO CHANGE VOTE TOTALS!

His testimony was part of a long-running lawsuit by election integrity activists set as a bench trial.

The plaintiffs seek to remove what they say are insecure voting machines in Georgia in favor of secure paper ballots.

On Monday The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft went on with Steve Bannon on the War Room to discuss the Georgia voting machines, the Georgia election fraud scandal, and the end of the DeSantis campaign.

