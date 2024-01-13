San Diego-Area Whistleblower Teachers Reinstated After They Were Placed on Leave for Refusing to Lie to Parents About Students’ Gender Transitions

On Wednesday, a federal judge ruled in favor of the reinstatement of two whistleblower teachers in the Escondido Union School District (EUSD) in California who were placed on leave for refusing to lie to parents and hide students’ gender transitions.

Last year, middle school teachers Elizabeth Mirabelli and Lori Ann West filed a lawsuit against EUSD and the California State Board of Education over a policy requiring educators to hide a child’s preferred pronouns and gender identity if a student asks to keep parents in the dark.

The Verified Complaint was filed on April 27, 2023, by attorneys at the Thomas More Society attorneys on behalf of Mirabelli and West, in Mirabelli, et al. v. Olson, et al.

Mirabelli and West requested religious exemptions to the district’s policy. Although the ability to refrain from using preferred pronouns was granted, they were still not allowed to inform parents.

The educators were suspended and placed on administrative leave, and the district refused to reinstate the whistleblowers.

In September 2023, the United States District Court for the Southern District of California ruled that the school district’s policy compelling staff to deceive parents about their children’s gender identity preferences could not be enforced against Mirabelli and West while the case was under consideration.

Further, the court also ruled that Mirabelli and West must be allowed to return to their classrooms.

The district, however, continued to refuse to abide by the court’s ruling and allow the teachers to return to work safely.

The Thomas More Society shared news of the victory.