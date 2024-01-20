Victor Reacts: Joe Biden Once Again Threatens Americans with F-16 Fighter Jets, Mocks Thomas Jefferson (VIDEO)

by

Once again Joe Biden has made it very clear that he is willing to blow up American citizens with his F-16 fighter jets.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit,

Joe Biden on Friday welcomed mayors attending the US Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting to the East Room at the White House.

Biden incoherently slurred his way through a speech to the mayors. He also started shouting out of nowhere.

At one point Biden threatened millions of Trump supporters, but he bungled that too.

“I love people who say, ‘THE BLOOD OF LIBERTY.’ Or, excuse me, ‘the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots!’ Well, guess what, man. I didn’t see a whole lot of patriots that are out there walking around making sure that we have these weapons and if you really want to worry about the government, you need an F-16! [fighter jet]”

If you ever needed to hear a compelling argument as to why we the people need to be armed to protect ourselves from all enemies foreign or domestic, it might look something like that. The president of the United States mocks the words of our founding fathers and seemingly threatens to blow us up with fighter jets.

Our founding fathers, who Biden so happily mocks, wrote the 2nd Amendment to protect us from tyrants. Now we are ruled by the very tyrants they sought to prevent.

 

 

Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” on the Real Talk Radio Network weekdays from 4-6pm. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country. Victor is also a podcast host, and author of the book "Conservative Prudence".

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.