Victor Reacts: Is there a Plot to Assassinate Donald Trump? (VIDEO)

How could this be interpreted outside of a threat against Donald Trump?

As reported by the Gateway Pundit,

They want him gone – no matter the cost. President Trump is up in the polls, and the Republican base is coalescing around him. DeSantis, his most formidable primary challenger, dropped from the race and endorsed President Trump on Sunday. The globalist elites are in a panic. Trump is the greatest threat to their power over humanity in the civilized world. Something must be done. Alex Soros tweeted out an obvious threat against President Trump on Sunday evening. Alex Soros is currently facing scrutiny due to his recent tweet sharing a post from the far-left The Atlantic that features a bullet hole and a sum of $47. Alex is the son of George Soros and the Chair of the Open Society, the largest donor to Democrat politics.

Last year, the crime and inflation crises largely evaporated. So did the leading theories about what had caused them. https://t.co/WguJQkj1PG — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) January 22, 2024

Given the track record of those on the radical left, it seems there is nothing they are not willing to do. After censoring him, “fortifying” elections, and weaponizing the justice system against him it seems the only thing they have not yet tried to do is kill him.