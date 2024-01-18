Victor Davis Hanson on Trump’s Iowa Win: ‘The Most Amazing Political Comeback in American Political History’ (VIDEO)

Conservative author, scholar, and historian Victor Davis Hanson weighed in on Trump’s decisive win in the 2024 Iowa caucuses during a recent appearance on the Ingraham Angle on FOX News.

Hanson noted the historic aspect of the story and the positive side for Trump, while also calling out the media for their ongoing “addiction” to ‘gotcha’ style news about Trump. He correctly points out that this is what has caused a massive loss of trust in media.

MSNBC has the nerve to silence Trump, not only the winner of the 2024 Iowa Caucuses, but an historic winner, by claiming that they’re worried about misinformation? This is a network that pushed the Russia collusion hoax 24/7 for four solid years.

The Daily Caller reports:

Hoover Institute senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson broke down Tuesday on Fox News the reasons why liberal media is helping former President Donald Trump in the polls, comparing them to an “addict.” Hanson appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss Trump’s recent victory in the Iowa caucus, leading as the front runner for the GOP nominee in the state by roughly 51 percent. Fox host Laura Ingraham said the liberal media did not want to hear Trump’s willingness to work with Democrats in helping to rebuild cities, questioning the senior fellow on his thoughts about the issue. Hanson stated that while the liberal media believes they can “overwhelm Trump” by spreading “falsities” about him, it only degrades their “credibility.” “Well, you know, I think they think that the more they have the biased coverage and the more they spread falsities about Trump, they’re like straws on the proverbial Trump camelback — they can finally just overwhelm him. But, in fact, as we’ve seen [in] the last year or two, the opposite is true,” Hanson said.

Watch the whole video below, Victor Davis Hanson’s analysis is spot on, as usual:

The American media has acted like an arm of the Democrat party for decades, but it really seems like more people realize it than ever before.