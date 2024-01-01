Vanilla Ice Performs Hit Song at Mar-a-Lago to Bring in New Year (VIDEO)

Mar-a-Lago is never short of hosting the biggest stars, and New Year’s Eve was no different.

Videos on X show a packed-out crowd at Mar-a-Lago bringing in the new year by listening to a live performance by Vanilla Ice.

Vanilla Ice performed his hit song “Ice Ice Baby” and had the entire crowd jamming, including President Trump.

WATCH:

Here was social media’s reaction to the performance:

A Mutant Ninja Turtle also made a guest appearance on stage.

LOOK:

Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Matthew Van Winkle, has sold over 15 million albums in his career, and his debut album, “To the Extreme,” has been awarded the 8x RIAA multi-platinum award.

Van Winkle’s hit song “Ice Ice Baby” was also the first hip-hop song to hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

